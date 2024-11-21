News 9

Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office summons former First Lady Kim Jung-sook

The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office, which is investigating the allegations of preferential hiring at an airline involving former President Moon Jae-in's ex-son-in-law, Mr. Seo, notified former First Lady Kim Jung-sook yesterday to appear as a witness for questioning.

The Democratic Party's Committee for Countermeasures Against Political Suppression of the Previous Administration held a press conference today (Nov.21) at the National Assembly's communication hall and claimed, "The prosecution's notification for Mrs. Kim Jung-sook to appear is an excessive investigation aimed at overcoming the current administration's crisis."

