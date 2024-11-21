UK's Storm Shadow strikes Kursk; Russia responds with first ICBM launch

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The war in Ukraine is escalating day by day.



Ukraine has attacked Russia's Kursk, where North Korean troops are gathered, with the UK's Storm Shadow missiles.



In response, Russia has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian military.



This is Joo Bit-na reporting from Berlin.



[Report]



A loud noise followed by continuous explosions can be heard.



[Video Capturer: "It's an explosion! They are blowing up Marino."]



This is a video circulating on Russian and Ukrainian social media, reportedly taken during the launch of Storm Shadow missiles.



On November 20th local time, American and British media reported that about ten British 'Storm Shadow' missiles were launched towards Russia's Kursk.



North Korean troops are reportedly deployed in Kursk, a region that is partially occupied by Ukraine.



Ukraine and the UK have not confirmed the use of Storm Shadow missiles.



The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that two Storm Shadow missiles were shot down by air defense systems but did not disclose the exact location.



Storm Shadow is an air-to-surface cruise missile that attacks ground targets from fighter jets.



Its operational range is reported to be 250km.



However, Russian state media reported that it could strike targets up to 560km away, putting the capital Moscow within range.



In response, the Ukrainian Air Force claimed that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time since the start of the war against Ukraine.



The Ukrainian military stated that the missile was launched from the Astrakhan region near the Caspian Sea in Russia.



They explained that industrial facilities in central-eastern Ukraine's Dnipro, about 1,000km away, were attacked.



The Kremlin refused to confirm whether an ICBM was launched when asked during a briefing.



It added that Russia is working to prevent nuclear conflict and expects the West to act responsibly.



This is Joo Bit-na for KBS News in Berlin.



