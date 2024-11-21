News 9

Police bust drug ring smuggling 8 kg of methamphetamine

입력 2024.11.21 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A group that smuggled 8 kilograms of methamphetamine, enough for 200,000 doses, has been caught in the country.

They gathered elderly individuals in their 60s and 70s and had them hide drugs in chocolate wrappers or backpacks to transport them.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the story.

[Report]

A white vehicle stops, and a man gets out.

He receives something and tries to leave, but after a struggle, he is subdued by police officers who were there to arrest him.

This man was arrested on suspicion of acting as a distributor for an international drug organization.

The drug organization was caught by the police for smuggling 8 kg of methamphetamine into the country.

The Nigerian leader of the drug organization, identified as A, recruited local couriers from three foreign countries to bring methamphetamine into the country.

The couriers were mainly elderly individuals in their 60s and 70s.

Leader A approached them by offering to help them obtain loans in Korea.

This is the methamphetamine brought in by a courier from Canada.

They took the back out of the backpack and placed vacuum-sealed methamphetamine inside, sprinkling coffee powder on the suitcase to confuse drug detection dogs.

A courier from Mexico also hid methamphetamine inside chocolate wrappers to enter the country.

The methamphetamine smuggled into the country amounts to 2 kg.

The police seized an additional 6 kg of methamphetamine from the couriers that had not yet been distributed.

This is valued at 20 billion won, enough for 200,000 people to use simultaneously.

[Kang Seon-bong/Head of Drug Crime Investigation Team 2, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency: "We confirmed that three previous cases of methamphetamine and marijuana smuggling were also carried out under A's direction, and we are investigating seven Nigerians for organized crime under the Criminal Act."]

Leader A was confirmed to have been forcibly deported in 2008 after being caught selling drugs to foreigners in the country.

The police have charged 18 individuals, including couriers and users, and have requested an Interpol red notice for the fugitive leader A.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police bust drug ring smuggling 8 kg of methamphetamine
    • 입력 2024-11-21 23:56:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

A group that smuggled 8 kilograms of methamphetamine, enough for 200,000 doses, has been caught in the country.

They gathered elderly individuals in their 60s and 70s and had them hide drugs in chocolate wrappers or backpacks to transport them.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the story.

[Report]

A white vehicle stops, and a man gets out.

He receives something and tries to leave, but after a struggle, he is subdued by police officers who were there to arrest him.

This man was arrested on suspicion of acting as a distributor for an international drug organization.

The drug organization was caught by the police for smuggling 8 kg of methamphetamine into the country.

The Nigerian leader of the drug organization, identified as A, recruited local couriers from three foreign countries to bring methamphetamine into the country.

The couriers were mainly elderly individuals in their 60s and 70s.

Leader A approached them by offering to help them obtain loans in Korea.

This is the methamphetamine brought in by a courier from Canada.

They took the back out of the backpack and placed vacuum-sealed methamphetamine inside, sprinkling coffee powder on the suitcase to confuse drug detection dogs.

A courier from Mexico also hid methamphetamine inside chocolate wrappers to enter the country.

The methamphetamine smuggled into the country amounts to 2 kg.

The police seized an additional 6 kg of methamphetamine from the couriers that had not yet been distributed.

This is valued at 20 billion won, enough for 200,000 people to use simultaneously.

[Kang Seon-bong/Head of Drug Crime Investigation Team 2, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency: "We confirmed that three previous cases of methamphetamine and marijuana smuggling were also carried out under A's direction, and we are investigating seven Nigerians for organized crime under the Criminal Act."]

Leader A was confirmed to have been forcibly deported in 2008 after being caught selling drugs to foreigners in the country.

The police have charged 18 individuals, including couriers and users, and have requested an Interpol red notice for the fugitive leader A.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.
신현욱
신현욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화
민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”

민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”
국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, <br>사당화 넘어 우상화”

국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, 사당화 넘어 우상화”
“명태균 보고서 활용”…<br>여론조사 수사 박차

“명태균 보고서 활용”…여론조사 수사 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.