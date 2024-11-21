News 9

Illegal loan sharks demand borrowers' contact lists, harass acquaintances with spam

입력 2024.11.21 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

These days, illegal loan sharks are reportedly demanding the entire contact list from borrowers' mobile phones as collateral when lending money.

They pressure the borrowers to repay their debts by sending videos to the people saved in their contact lists, asking them to pay up.

Acquaintances are suffering from various spam messages due to the leaked phone numbers.

The issue of illegal debt collection is becoming more malicious with mobile technology, and reporter Lee Won-hee brings us the story.

[Report]

Mr. A, a man in his twenties who completed his military service a few months ago, was shocked to receive a text message from an unknown number recently.

The message stated that an officer he had served with in the same unit was using loan sharks and not repaying the money.

[Mr. A/voice altered: "I had a few conversations during my military service, but I wasn't really close with that sergeant...."]

The message also included a request to check a certain SNS account, and when he accessed it, he found a video of that officer pleading for money to be repaid.

[The officer/voice altered: "I borrowed money by handing over the personal information of people in my contact list as collateral. If you receive a call because of me, I don't have the means to repay, so please help me out."]

Concerned, Mr. A contacted the officer and heard something surprising.

[Mr. A/voice altered: "He said he just handed over all the contact information from his mobile phone when he borrowed from loan sharks."]

After this incident, Mr. A was bombarded with various spam messages from places like prostitution establishments.

[Mr. A/voice altered: "I wondered whether my personal information had already been sold overseas."]

Mr. A is not alone; several other officers who worked with the officer who borrowed from loan sharks also faced similar issues.

[Mr. B/voice altered: "When I contacted people from the unit, they all said they received messages, too. Even the brigade commander got a message. So the unit was in chaos."]

Illegal debt collection is being indiscriminately carried out not only against debtors but also against their acquaintances.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Illegal loan sharks demand borrowers' contact lists, harass acquaintances with spam
    • 입력 2024-11-21 23:56:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

These days, illegal loan sharks are reportedly demanding the entire contact list from borrowers' mobile phones as collateral when lending money.

They pressure the borrowers to repay their debts by sending videos to the people saved in their contact lists, asking them to pay up.

Acquaintances are suffering from various spam messages due to the leaked phone numbers.

The issue of illegal debt collection is becoming more malicious with mobile technology, and reporter Lee Won-hee brings us the story.

[Report]

Mr. A, a man in his twenties who completed his military service a few months ago, was shocked to receive a text message from an unknown number recently.

The message stated that an officer he had served with in the same unit was using loan sharks and not repaying the money.

[Mr. A/voice altered: "I had a few conversations during my military service, but I wasn't really close with that sergeant...."]

The message also included a request to check a certain SNS account, and when he accessed it, he found a video of that officer pleading for money to be repaid.

[The officer/voice altered: "I borrowed money by handing over the personal information of people in my contact list as collateral. If you receive a call because of me, I don't have the means to repay, so please help me out."]

Concerned, Mr. A contacted the officer and heard something surprising.

[Mr. A/voice altered: "He said he just handed over all the contact information from his mobile phone when he borrowed from loan sharks."]

After this incident, Mr. A was bombarded with various spam messages from places like prostitution establishments.

[Mr. A/voice altered: "I wondered whether my personal information had already been sold overseas."]

Mr. A is not alone; several other officers who worked with the officer who borrowed from loan sharks also faced similar issues.

[Mr. B/voice altered: "When I contacted people from the unit, they all said they received messages, too. Even the brigade commander got a message. So the unit was in chaos."]

Illegal debt collection is being indiscriminately carried out not only against debtors but also against their acquaintances.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화
민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”

민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”
국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, <br>사당화 넘어 우상화”

국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, 사당화 넘어 우상화”
“명태균 보고서 활용”…<br>여론조사 수사 박차

“명태균 보고서 활용”…여론조사 수사 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.