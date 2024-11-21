News 9

Fire at golf course in Incheon burns over 120 electric golf carts

입력 2024.11.21 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yesterday (Nov.20), a fire broke out in a storage shed for electric carts at a golf course in Incheon, burning around 120 electric carts.

The police and fire authorities are investigating whether the fire originated from outdated electrical equipment.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the story.

[Report]

Bright red flames engulf the entire building.

Black smoke billows into the sky, and firefighters continuously spray water, but the flames are not easily extinguished.

["One building in the storage is completely burned down...."]

Around 8:10 PM yesterday evening.

A fire broke out in the storage shed for electric carts at the golf course.

[Golf course official/voice altered: "There were loud popping sounds, and people exercising at night thought it was fireworks and asked the caddies about it."]

The golf course staff immediately began to extinguish the fire, and the fire was completely put out by the fire authorities who responded to the report after an hour and a half.

There were no injuries, but it is reported that two storage buildings and around 120 electric carts were burned.

This is the scene of the fire.

The electric carts were burned beyond recognition.

At the time of the fire, the carts were being charged in the storage.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the charging equipment was the initial ignition point.

The police are also investigating the possibility that the fire originated from outdated electrical equipment in the storage.

The police and fire authorities conducted a joint investigation today (Nov.21) and plan to carry out a secondary investigation after clearing the debris of the building.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fire at golf course in Incheon burns over 120 electric golf carts
    • 입력 2024-11-21 23:56:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yesterday (Nov.20), a fire broke out in a storage shed for electric carts at a golf course in Incheon, burning around 120 electric carts.

The police and fire authorities are investigating whether the fire originated from outdated electrical equipment.

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the story.

[Report]

Bright red flames engulf the entire building.

Black smoke billows into the sky, and firefighters continuously spray water, but the flames are not easily extinguished.

["One building in the storage is completely burned down...."]

Around 8:10 PM yesterday evening.

A fire broke out in the storage shed for electric carts at the golf course.

[Golf course official/voice altered: "There were loud popping sounds, and people exercising at night thought it was fireworks and asked the caddies about it."]

The golf course staff immediately began to extinguish the fire, and the fire was completely put out by the fire authorities who responded to the report after an hour and a half.

There were no injuries, but it is reported that two storage buildings and around 120 electric carts were burned.

This is the scene of the fire.

The electric carts were burned beyond recognition.

At the time of the fire, the carts were being charged in the storage.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the charging equipment was the initial ignition point.

The police are also investigating the possibility that the fire originated from outdated electrical equipment in the storage.

The police and fire authorities conducted a joint investigation today (Nov.21) and plan to carry out a secondary investigation after clearing the debris of the building.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.
이예린
이예린 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화
민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”

민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”
국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, <br>사당화 넘어 우상화”

국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, 사당화 넘어 우상화”
“명태균 보고서 활용”…<br>여론조사 수사 박차

“명태균 보고서 활용”…여론조사 수사 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.