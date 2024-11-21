Fire at golf course in Incheon burns over 120 electric golf carts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday (Nov.20), a fire broke out in a storage shed for electric carts at a golf course in Incheon, burning around 120 electric carts.



The police and fire authorities are investigating whether the fire originated from outdated electrical equipment.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the story.



[Report]



Bright red flames engulf the entire building.



Black smoke billows into the sky, and firefighters continuously spray water, but the flames are not easily extinguished.



["One building in the storage is completely burned down...."]



Around 8:10 PM yesterday evening.



A fire broke out in the storage shed for electric carts at the golf course.



[Golf course official/voice altered: "There were loud popping sounds, and people exercising at night thought it was fireworks and asked the caddies about it."]



The golf course staff immediately began to extinguish the fire, and the fire was completely put out by the fire authorities who responded to the report after an hour and a half.



There were no injuries, but it is reported that two storage buildings and around 120 electric carts were burned.



This is the scene of the fire.



The electric carts were burned beyond recognition.



At the time of the fire, the carts were being charged in the storage.



However, it has not been confirmed whether the charging equipment was the initial ignition point.



The police are also investigating the possibility that the fire originated from outdated electrical equipment in the storage.



The police and fire authorities conducted a joint investigation today (Nov.21) and plan to carry out a secondary investigation after clearing the debris of the building.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



