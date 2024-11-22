News 9

Powerful bomb cyclone wreaks havoc in northwestern U.S.

[Anchor]

A powerful storm has hit the northwestern region of the United States, causing widespread damage.

Strong winds and heavy rain have led to power outages for hundreds of thousands of households, and there have been fatalities.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

A large tree falls helplessly in the strong wind and rain.

As it strikes a utility pole, sparks fly in all directions.

Large trees have been uprooted, and one side of a house has been completely destroyed by a fallen tree.

[Emily Creason/Washington State Resident: "Boom and I just kind of laid there and then I forgot my cats had left and I just freaked out."]

The 'bomb cyclone' that has struck the northwestern United States refers to a rapidly intensifying tropical depression storm.

It typically occurs in winter, bringing heavy snowfall, heavy rain, and strong winds.

This bomb cyclone has been recorded as a powerful storm that occurs about once every ten years, according to CNN.

In western Washington State, winds reached speeds of up to 129 km/h, while even stronger winds of up to 163 km/h hit the coastline.

Specific damage reports are also being compiled.

Fallen trees due to the strong winds have struck homes and roads, resulting in two fatalities so far, and over 500,000 households have experienced power outages.

[Mike Levy/Washington State Resident: ""Hopefully they'll have the battery it said online that they did. Then get that fixed so that we can get some sleep but there's no power. We have zero power."]

In particular, in Northern California, the cyclone is combining with the 'atmospheric river' phenomenon, which brings large amounts of moisture and rain, raising concerns about even greater damage.

This is due to the worsening climate crisis.

[Allison Santorelli/National Weather Service Meteorologist: "This is going to result in...likely to result in significant flash flooding and landslides."]

U.S. weather authorities have forecast that over the next 48 hours, some areas could receive more than 400 mm of heavy rain.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

