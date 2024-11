Railroad workers and Seoul Metro unions announce December strikes

동영상 고정 취소

The Korean Railway Workers' Union held a press conference today (11.21) at Seoul Station, demanding an increase in safety personnel and a raise in base salary. They announced that they will go on an indefinite strike starting from Dec. 5.



Earlier, the first union of Seoul Metro, which operates subway lines 1 to 8, also announced a strike scheduled for Dec. 6.



