News 9

Russia sends lions and brown bears to N. Korea as sign of suppoort and friendship

입력 2024.11.22 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Russia has gifted lions and bears to North Korea, stating that it is a sign of support and friendship.

Analysts suggest that the two countries, which continue military cooperation including the dispatch of North Korean troops, are showcasing their closeness through animal diplomacy.

Im Se-heum reports.

[Report]

A frustrated animal scratching the wall is a lion gifted by Russia to North Korea.

Two brown bears, each weighing about 200kg, were also flown from Moscow to Pyongyang.

In total, Russia sent 75 animals to North Korea, including yaks, white parrots, pheasants, and mandarin ducks.

Russia's Minister of Natural Resources, who transported the animals to Pyongyang, emphasized that these gifts from President Putin are a sign of support and friendship for the comrades of North Korea.

[Alexander Kozlov/Russian Minister of Natural Resources: "The animals we gifted today are capable of breeding. They are young and are exactly the animals that the Pyongyang Zoo really needs."]

North Korea and Russia have been increasingly exchanging animals this year to strengthen their ties.

In April, Russian eagles and cranes were donated to North Korea, and during President Putin's visit to North Korea in June, Chairman Kim Jong-un presented a pair of Pungsan dogs.

[North Korea's Korean Central TV/Last June: "Comrade Kim Jong-un presented a pair of our country's national dog, the Pungsan dog, to Comrade President Putin in the garden of the Kim Il-sung Palace."]

Russia has also exported 24 horses of the white breed favored by the Kim family to North Korea.

With this animal diplomacy, economic cooperation is expected to strengthen, and the two countries have agreed to increase the number of charter flights.

The Russian side stated that they plan to enhance cooperation and exchanges in various fields, including sports and culture, and that a Russian language education center will be established in Pyongyang.

This is KBS News Im Se-heum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Russia sends lions and brown bears to N. Korea as sign of suppoort and friendship
    • 입력 2024-11-22 00:08:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Russia has gifted lions and bears to North Korea, stating that it is a sign of support and friendship.

Analysts suggest that the two countries, which continue military cooperation including the dispatch of North Korean troops, are showcasing their closeness through animal diplomacy.

Im Se-heum reports.

[Report]

A frustrated animal scratching the wall is a lion gifted by Russia to North Korea.

Two brown bears, each weighing about 200kg, were also flown from Moscow to Pyongyang.

In total, Russia sent 75 animals to North Korea, including yaks, white parrots, pheasants, and mandarin ducks.

Russia's Minister of Natural Resources, who transported the animals to Pyongyang, emphasized that these gifts from President Putin are a sign of support and friendship for the comrades of North Korea.

[Alexander Kozlov/Russian Minister of Natural Resources: "The animals we gifted today are capable of breeding. They are young and are exactly the animals that the Pyongyang Zoo really needs."]

North Korea and Russia have been increasingly exchanging animals this year to strengthen their ties.

In April, Russian eagles and cranes were donated to North Korea, and during President Putin's visit to North Korea in June, Chairman Kim Jong-un presented a pair of Pungsan dogs.

[North Korea's Korean Central TV/Last June: "Comrade Kim Jong-un presented a pair of our country's national dog, the Pungsan dog, to Comrade President Putin in the garden of the Kim Il-sung Palace."]

Russia has also exported 24 horses of the white breed favored by the Kim family to North Korea.

With this animal diplomacy, economic cooperation is expected to strengthen, and the two countries have agreed to increase the number of charter flights.

The Russian side stated that they plan to enhance cooperation and exchanges in various fields, including sports and culture, and that a Russian language education center will be established in Pyongyang.

This is KBS News Im Se-heum.
임세흠
임세흠 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화
민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”

민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”
국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, <br>사당화 넘어 우상화”

국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, 사당화 넘어 우상화”
“명태균 보고서 활용”…<br>여론조사 수사 박차

“명태균 보고서 활용”…여론조사 수사 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.