Russia sends lions and brown bears to N. Korea as sign of suppoort and friendship

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Russia has gifted lions and bears to North Korea, stating that it is a sign of support and friendship.



Analysts suggest that the two countries, which continue military cooperation including the dispatch of North Korean troops, are showcasing their closeness through animal diplomacy.



Im Se-heum reports.



[Report]



A frustrated animal scratching the wall is a lion gifted by Russia to North Korea.



Two brown bears, each weighing about 200kg, were also flown from Moscow to Pyongyang.



In total, Russia sent 75 animals to North Korea, including yaks, white parrots, pheasants, and mandarin ducks.



Russia's Minister of Natural Resources, who transported the animals to Pyongyang, emphasized that these gifts from President Putin are a sign of support and friendship for the comrades of North Korea.



[Alexander Kozlov/Russian Minister of Natural Resources: "The animals we gifted today are capable of breeding. They are young and are exactly the animals that the Pyongyang Zoo really needs."]



North Korea and Russia have been increasingly exchanging animals this year to strengthen their ties.



In April, Russian eagles and cranes were donated to North Korea, and during President Putin's visit to North Korea in June, Chairman Kim Jong-un presented a pair of Pungsan dogs.



[North Korea's Korean Central TV/Last June: "Comrade Kim Jong-un presented a pair of our country's national dog, the Pungsan dog, to Comrade President Putin in the garden of the Kim Il-sung Palace."]



Russia has also exported 24 horses of the white breed favored by the Kim family to North Korea.



With this animal diplomacy, economic cooperation is expected to strengthen, and the two countries have agreed to increase the number of charter flights.



The Russian side stated that they plan to enhance cooperation and exchanges in various fields, including sports and culture, and that a Russian language education center will be established in Pyongyang.



This is KBS News Im Se-heum.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!