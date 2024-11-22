Incheon Art Show, the city's largest festival, opens with diverse artworks
The Incheon Art Show, known as the largest art festival in Incheon, opened today (Nov.21).
A diverse array of artworks, from world-renowned masters to local community artists, have gathered in one place.
Lee Jung-min reports.
[Report]
1,300 participating artists and over 6,000 artworks met art fans in one location.
From early works of the master Picasso.
[Kim In-ae/Professor, Chung-Ang University: "Just this alone allows us to feel the innocent energy of a child."]
Paintings by masters, created on tablets during the COVID-19 pandemic, beautifully capture Christmas in France and draw attention.
A piece expressing the emptiness of ownership and disconnection through Rodin's sculpture 'The Thinker' covered by a malfunctioning computer screen, and the Venus de Milo stacked with 130,000 10-won coins overwhelm viewers.
Local elders and young artists have captured the identity of Incheon in their works.
[Cha Gi-yul/Professor, Department of Fine Arts, Incheon University: "We may be able to carry the story of where Incheon stands and the world it needs to move towards together..."]
This is the fourth Incheon Art Show.
This year, the goal is to lower the barriers to appreciating and purchasing art.
They are showcasing artworks at more affordable prices to attract the interest of younger audiences.
[Jung Kwang-hoon/Chairman of the Incheon Art Show Organizing Committee: "We created the slogan 'Shall we hang a painting too?' We are creating opportunities for ownership, even if it's not a large masterpiece."]
A well-known actor and writer also willingly presented her work.
[Ha Ji-won/Artist & Actress: "My work talks about the human relationships I have built as an actor, and also the various human relationships that you all are forming on social media right now."]
The Incheon Art Show will meet visitors from today until Novembet 24th.
KBS News, Lee Jung-min.
