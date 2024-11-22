Jeonnam Dragons advances to playoffs amid intense battle for promotion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The K League 2 has entered a fierce competition for promotion to the first division.



Jeonnam Dragons has advanced to the playoffs, surpassing Busan I-Park.



This is a report by reporter Lee Seong-hoon.



[Report]



Jeonnam and Busan would face elimination if they loose on their road to the first division.



With a desperate desire for promotion, the support from both teams' fans heated up before the match.



[Lee Ji-young/Jeonnam fan: "I really hope our Jeonnam does well and works hard. Go! Jeonnam Dragons!"]



[Shin Seung-woo/Busan fan: "I hope we can get promoted this season. Go! Busan I-Park!"]



Busan, which could be eliminated with just a draw, aggressively pressured Jeonnam from the start.



However, they were unable to score due to bad luck with the goalpost and the goalkeeper's saves.



Jeonnam, which only needed a draw to secure a playoff spot, managed to hold on for a 0-0 draw with a thorough defensive strategy.



While Jeonnam advanced to the playoffs, keeping their hopes for promotion alive, Busan's dreams of promotion were dashed once again.



Jeonnam will face Seoul E-Land on November 24th in a do-or-die single match for the promotion playoff ticket.



This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



