Jeonnam Dragons advances to playoffs amid intense battle for promotion
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The K League 2 has entered a fierce competition for promotion to the first division.
Jeonnam Dragons has advanced to the playoffs, surpassing Busan I-Park.
This is a report by reporter Lee Seong-hoon.
[Report]
Jeonnam and Busan would face elimination if they loose on their road to the first division.
With a desperate desire for promotion, the support from both teams' fans heated up before the match.
[Lee Ji-young/Jeonnam fan: "I really hope our Jeonnam does well and works hard. Go! Jeonnam Dragons!"]
[Shin Seung-woo/Busan fan: "I hope we can get promoted this season. Go! Busan I-Park!"]
Busan, which could be eliminated with just a draw, aggressively pressured Jeonnam from the start.
However, they were unable to score due to bad luck with the goalpost and the goalkeeper's saves.
Jeonnam, which only needed a draw to secure a playoff spot, managed to hold on for a 0-0 draw with a thorough defensive strategy.
While Jeonnam advanced to the playoffs, keeping their hopes for promotion alive, Busan's dreams of promotion were dashed once again.
Jeonnam will face Seoul E-Land on November 24th in a do-or-die single match for the promotion playoff ticket.
This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Jeonnam Dragons advances to playoffs amid intense battle for promotion
-
- 입력 2024-11-22 00:23:01
The K League 2 has entered a fierce competition for promotion to the first division.
Jeonnam Dragons has advanced to the playoffs, surpassing Busan I-Park.
This is a report by reporter Lee Seong-hoon.
[Report]
Jeonnam and Busan would face elimination if they loose on their road to the first division.
With a desperate desire for promotion, the support from both teams' fans heated up before the match.
[Lee Ji-young/Jeonnam fan: "I really hope our Jeonnam does well and works hard. Go! Jeonnam Dragons!"]
[Shin Seung-woo/Busan fan: "I hope we can get promoted this season. Go! Busan I-Park!"]
Busan, which could be eliminated with just a draw, aggressively pressured Jeonnam from the start.
However, they were unable to score due to bad luck with the goalpost and the goalkeeper's saves.
Jeonnam, which only needed a draw to secure a playoff spot, managed to hold on for a 0-0 draw with a thorough defensive strategy.
While Jeonnam advanced to the playoffs, keeping their hopes for promotion alive, Busan's dreams of promotion were dashed once again.
Jeonnam will face Seoul E-Land on November 24th in a do-or-die single match for the promotion playoff ticket.
This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
-
-
이성훈 기자 tristan@kbs.co.kr이성훈 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.