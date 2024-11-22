KBL investigates Goyang Sono Skygunners coach for alleged locker room violence
The incident occurred on Nov. 10 during the halftime of the game against SK, when Coach Kim strongly reprimanded Player A.
Player A's attorney stated, "As soon as Coach Kim entered the locker room, he threw a 'whiteboard eraser' at the player," adding, "When the eraser missed, he grabbed a wet towel and swung it at the player's face, even using severe profanity."
The player's side claims that the intentional act caused significant injury to the player's nose.
On the other hand, Coach Kim maintains that it was not an intentional act of violence.
Coach Kim stated, "I was angry and threw the towel, and it did hit the player's face, but it was not an intentional act of violence."
The Sono's team has requested the KBL to hold a committee meeting regarding the incident.
