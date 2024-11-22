News 9

KBL investigates Goyang Sono Skygunners coach for alleged locker room violence

입력 2024.11.22 (00:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

The KBL has launched an investigation into a report that Sono's coach Kim Seung-gi hit a player with a towel in the locker room.

The incident occurred on Nov. 10 during the halftime of the game against SK, when Coach Kim strongly reprimanded Player A.

Player A's attorney stated, "As soon as Coach Kim entered the locker room, he threw a 'whiteboard eraser' at the player," adding, "When the eraser missed, he grabbed a wet towel and swung it at the player's face, even using severe profanity."

The player's side claims that the intentional act caused significant injury to the player's nose.

On the other hand, Coach Kim maintains that it was not an intentional act of violence.

Coach Kim stated, "I was angry and threw the towel, and it did hit the player's face, but it was not an intentional act of violence."

The Sono's team has requested the KBL to hold a committee meeting regarding the incident.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KBL investigates Goyang Sono Skygunners coach for alleged locker room violence
    • 입력 2024-11-22 00:23:01
    News 9
The KBL has launched an investigation into a report that Sono's coach Kim Seung-gi hit a player with a towel in the locker room.

The incident occurred on Nov. 10 during the halftime of the game against SK, when Coach Kim strongly reprimanded Player A.

Player A's attorney stated, "As soon as Coach Kim entered the locker room, he threw a 'whiteboard eraser' at the player," adding, "When the eraser missed, he grabbed a wet towel and swung it at the player's face, even using severe profanity."

The player's side claims that the intentional act caused significant injury to the player's nose.

On the other hand, Coach Kim maintains that it was not an intentional act of violence.

Coach Kim stated, "I was angry and threw the towel, and it did hit the player's face, but it was not an intentional act of violence."

The Sono's team has requested the KBL to hold a committee meeting regarding the incident.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화
민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”

민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”
국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, <br>사당화 넘어 우상화”

국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, 사당화 넘어 우상화”
“명태균 보고서 활용”…<br>여론조사 수사 박차

“명태균 보고서 활용”…여론조사 수사 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.