News 9

Suspended sports committee chairman sparks controversy by continuing duties

입력 2024.11.22 (01:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Kee-heung, the chairman of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, who has been suspended from his duties, has come to the office and visited the Jincheon National Training Center, sparking controversy once again.

It has been reported that he received work reports during his suspension, leading to accusations of violating regulations.

Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

[Korean Sport & Olympic Committee Union: "Lee Kee-heung, step down with dignity now! (Step down! Step down!)"]

Amid a protest by about 30 members of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee union, Chairman Lee Kee-heung appeared at the sports committee building.

Despite the pressure to resign, Chairman Lee continued to come to work while suspended, placing him at the center of controversy once again.

[Lee Kee-heung/Korean Sport & Olympic Committee Chairman/Suspended: "You shouldn't block the elevator when I'm getting on. (I have to) go up..."]

Chairman Lee, who also serves as an IOC member, headed to his office under the pretext of handling IOC-related duties.

In the afternoon, he moved to Jincheon National Training Center and met with the center's chief Jang Jae-keun, despite protests from the union.

It has been confirmed that Chairman Lee received work reports, including the appointment of the head of the national team for next year's Harbin Asian Winter Games.

There are criticisms that it is a violation of regulations for a suspended chairman to receive reports related to the sports committee's current issues.

[Yang Ji-min/Lawyer/Phone Interview: "When someone is suspended, it is correct that they are excluded from all duties they held, and arbitrarily coming to work to instruct employees to report or receiving reports can be a violation of regulations."]

The sports committee union issued a statement expressing their devastation and anger at the chairman's actions of coming to work despite being suspended.

In response, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism strongly criticized the actions as a direct violation of the law, stating that such behavior should not occur.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Suspended sports committee chairman sparks controversy by continuing duties
    • 입력 2024-11-22 01:07:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Kee-heung, the chairman of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, who has been suspended from his duties, has come to the office and visited the Jincheon National Training Center, sparking controversy once again.

It has been reported that he received work reports during his suspension, leading to accusations of violating regulations.

Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

[Korean Sport & Olympic Committee Union: "Lee Kee-heung, step down with dignity now! (Step down! Step down!)"]

Amid a protest by about 30 members of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee union, Chairman Lee Kee-heung appeared at the sports committee building.

Despite the pressure to resign, Chairman Lee continued to come to work while suspended, placing him at the center of controversy once again.

[Lee Kee-heung/Korean Sport & Olympic Committee Chairman/Suspended: "You shouldn't block the elevator when I'm getting on. (I have to) go up..."]

Chairman Lee, who also serves as an IOC member, headed to his office under the pretext of handling IOC-related duties.

In the afternoon, he moved to Jincheon National Training Center and met with the center's chief Jang Jae-keun, despite protests from the union.

It has been confirmed that Chairman Lee received work reports, including the appointment of the head of the national team for next year's Harbin Asian Winter Games.

There are criticisms that it is a violation of regulations for a suspended chairman to receive reports related to the sports committee's current issues.

[Yang Ji-min/Lawyer/Phone Interview: "When someone is suspended, it is correct that they are excluded from all duties they held, and arbitrarily coming to work to instruct employees to report or receiving reports can be a violation of regulations."]

The sports committee union issued a statement expressing their devastation and anger at the chairman's actions of coming to work despite being suspended.

In response, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism strongly criticized the actions as a direct violation of the law, stating that such behavior should not occur.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화

‘위증교사’ 1심 사흘 앞으로…생중계 불허·보안 강화
민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”

민주당, 또 검사 탄핵 추진 …“28일 본회의 보고”
국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, <br>사당화 넘어 우상화”

국민의힘, “묻지마 탄핵쇼, 사당화 넘어 우상화”
“명태균 보고서 활용”…<br>여론조사 수사 박차

“명태균 보고서 활용”…여론조사 수사 박차
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.