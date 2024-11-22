Coach Hong defends Kim Min-jae after critical mistake against Palestine

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The national football team coach Hong Myung-bo has returned home after completing the last A-match schedule of the year with two matches in the Middle East.



He drew attention with an interview where he defended defender Kim Min-jae, who made a critical passing mistake against Palestine.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



Contrary to being a world-class defender, Kim Min-jae conceded the opening goal to Palestine due to a back pass mistake.



Ultimately, the team recorded a painful draw against a team ranked 100th in FIFA, but Coach Hong Myung-bo attributed Kim Min-jae's mistake to himself.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I told him I was sorry for making him play too many matches, and although he made a mistake, I believe he showed many more positive aspects for the team."]



Coach Hong identified the lack of finishing ability as the reason for the draw against Palestine.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "It's a bit disappointing that we couldn't break through their packed defense. Looking back, there are regrettable moments. To be honest, there were disappointing moments like the goal scenes..."]



Since his appointment, Coach Hong has recorded 4 wins and 2 draws, receiving a passing grade in terms of results.



The team scored 12 goals in 6 matches, and 7 players, including Son Heung-min and Oh Se-hun, contributed to a diversified scoring effort.



Despite ongoing criticism regarding the selection process, Coach Hong declared a direct approach.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "Since my appointment, I have focused solely on qualifying for the World Cup, and I haven't thought about anything else."]



The national team will play two home matches in the World Cup qualifiers next March, and managing the physical condition of the international players in the middle of the season and the condition of domestic players who have completed winter training has become a task.



KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



