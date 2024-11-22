News 9

Ex-Marine investigator faces 3-year sentence for alleged insubordination

[Anchor]

The military prosecution has sought a three-year prison sentence for former Marine Corps investigation unit chief Park Jung-hun, who was indicted for insubordination and defamation of a superior while handling the case of a Marine's death.

The defense for Park has repeatedly claimed that there was illegal external pressure involved.

The verdict will be announced early next year.

Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the story.

[Report]

During the sentencing hearing, the military prosecution sought a three-year prison sentence for Colonel Park Jung-hun of the Marine Corps.

Colonel Park is accused of insubordination for disobeying the order of Marine Corps Commandant Kim Kye-hwan to withhold the transfer of the investigation results of the death of Corporal Chae, which occurred last year.

He is also charged with defaming the honor of a superior by distorting the statements of former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup through the media, making it appear as if he had given improper orders.

The military prosecution explained that they deemed severe punishment necessary, considering that Colonel Park denied the charges and made claims that were inconsistent with the facts, which had a significant negative impact on the military command structure and discipline.

They also stated that the claim that the Marine Corps Commander discussed with Colonel Park to avoid accepting the Defense Minister's directives was illogical, saying that Park's conviction that only his claims were right and that both the minister's and the commander's orders were external pressures were motive for the crime.

In particular, they added that after responding to the commander's order to "stop the transfer immediately" with "I am already in the process of transferring, I apologize," he clearly demonstrated disobedience by transferring the case to the police.

In relation to this, Colonel Park denied the charges, stating that while it is true the commander received directives from the Defense Minister, he did not receive any orders from the commander himself.

He also claimed that he discussed with Commander Kim Kye-hwan how to address the illegal directive from the defense ministry to downsize and distort the investigation documents.

[Park Jung-hun/Colonel/Former Chief of Marine Corps Investigation Unit: "The substantive truth has all been revealed; I believe it has come to light in the world. From now on, the truth will lead to victory..."]

The court, concluding the hearing, set Jan. 9 of next year as the date for the verdict.

KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

