[News Today] 3 YRS DEMANDED FOR MARINE COL.

입력 2024-11-22 17:30:26 수정 2024-11-22 17:31:41





Military prosecutors have demanded a three-year prison term for Colonel Park Jung-hun, former head of the Marine Corps Investigation Unit. He faces charges of insubordination and defaming a superior for making false claims that undermined military discipline. Prosecutors contend that Colonel Park denied receiving orders to delay the case transfer, yet he repeatedly alleged the existence of unlawful pressure.



Military prosecutors have demanded a 3-year prison term for Marine Corps colonel Park Jung-hun.



Facing charges of insubordination, Park is accused of disobeying commander Kim Gye-hwan who ordered him to withhold transfering results of an internal probe into a young marine's death last year to the police.



He's also charged with defaming one's superior by allegedly distorting remarks made by former defense minister Lee Jong-seop through media which made it appear that Lee gave an unjust order.



Prosecutors said that heavy punishment is needed considering that Park denied the crime, made false statements and dealt an adverse impact on the military command structure and discipline.



They said the claim that the commander held a discussion with Park so as to not accept the defense minister's order does not make sense, and that the motive of the crime is the colonel's confidence of thinking that only he is right and orders from the minister and commander were all external pressure.



Prosecutors noted that when the commander told him to immediately stop the transfer, Park replied by saying that the process was underway and he is sorry, making his disobedience all the more clear.



In response, Park denied the allegations arguing the commander received an order from the minister but he himself did not receive one from the commander.



He also claimed that he discussed with commander Kim about how to handle the defense ministry's illegitimate order to downscale and distort the investigation documents.



Col. Park Jung-hun / Former Marine Corps chief investigator

I believe the truth has come to light and have been revealed to the world. The truth will lead to victory.



Concluding all hearings this day, the court has set January 9 as the sentencing date.