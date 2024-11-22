[News Today] ROSÉ, GD DROP NEW SONGS

[LEAD]

We turn to entertainment news, Blackpink's Rosé and singer G-Dragon unveiled new singles today. Let's check them out.



[REPORT]

Blackpink's Rosé will continue the momentum of her mega hit 'APT'. with a brand new song.



She released her new single 'Number One Girl' at 2 p.m. Friday, just about a month after dropping 'APT'. last month.



Both tracks will be included in her first regular album scheduled to come out next month.



Singer-producer Bruno Mars who was a featured artist in 'APT'. took part in producing the latest song.



Meanwhile boy band Big Bang member G-Dragon also announced a new song at the same time as Rosé.



His agency had posted on social media the date and time of the release.



The post includes the image of a piano keyboard which was earlier uploaded to mark Big Bang's 18th debut anniversary.



Some fans speculate GD's new song could involve the participation of all band members.