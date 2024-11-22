[News Today] ROSÉ, GD DROP NEW SONGS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
We turn to entertainment news, Blackpink's Rosé and singer G-Dragon unveiled new singles today. Let's check them out.
[REPORT]
Blackpink's Rosé will continue the momentum of her mega hit 'APT'. with a brand new song.
She released her new single 'Number One Girl' at 2 p.m. Friday, just about a month after dropping 'APT'. last month.
Both tracks will be included in her first regular album scheduled to come out next month.
Singer-producer Bruno Mars who was a featured artist in 'APT'. took part in producing the latest song.
Meanwhile boy band Big Bang member G-Dragon also announced a new song at the same time as Rosé.
His agency had posted on social media the date and time of the release.
The post includes the image of a piano keyboard which was earlier uploaded to mark Big Bang's 18th debut anniversary.
Some fans speculate GD's new song could involve the participation of all band members.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ROSÉ, GD DROP NEW SONGS
-
- 입력 2024-11-22 17:30:51
- 수정2024-11-22 17:32:12
[LEAD]
We turn to entertainment news, Blackpink's Rosé and singer G-Dragon unveiled new singles today. Let's check them out.
[REPORT]
Blackpink's Rosé will continue the momentum of her mega hit 'APT'. with a brand new song.
She released her new single 'Number One Girl' at 2 p.m. Friday, just about a month after dropping 'APT'. last month.
Both tracks will be included in her first regular album scheduled to come out next month.
Singer-producer Bruno Mars who was a featured artist in 'APT'. took part in producing the latest song.
Meanwhile boy band Big Bang member G-Dragon also announced a new song at the same time as Rosé.
His agency had posted on social media the date and time of the release.
The post includes the image of a piano keyboard which was earlier uploaded to mark Big Bang's 18th debut anniversary.
Some fans speculate GD's new song could involve the participation of all band members.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.