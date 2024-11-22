[News Today] K-POP FIRST, SEVENTEEN ON DISNEY
[LEAD]
K-pop group Seventeen will join global stars like Elton John and John Legend in ABC's TV show. This marks the first time a K-pop act has featured in the nine-year Disney tradition.
[REPORT]
In a K-pop first, boy band Seventeen will appear in a special yearend Disney program.
American ABC TV, on its website, unveiled the cast of 'The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular' to be aired on December 1st.
The list includes the likes of Elton John, John Legend as well as Seventeen.
This special Disney broadcast is in its 9th year.
Over the years, numerous stars such as Mariah Carey and Michael Bolton performed on the Disney Park stage.
This year marks the first time a K-pop act has been invited.
Seventeen is known to be singing the famous carol 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town'.
- 입력 2024-11-22 17:31:23
- 수정2024-11-22 17:32:52
