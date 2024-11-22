N. Korea bolsters aging air defense with Russian equipment and missiles

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A senior government official has revealed that North Korea has received support from Russia, including air defense equipment, in exchange for sending troops.



This is the first time specific items of support have been mentioned. It seems that North Korea has requested assistance from Russia to strengthen its weak air defense network.



This is Song Geum-han reporting.



[Report]



National Security Office Director Shin Won-sik stated in a broadcast program that North Korea has received support from Russia for related equipment and anti-aircraft missiles to bolster its vulnerable air defense network in Pyongyang.



An air defense system designed to intercept aircraft or missiles typically consists of a radar for target identification and missiles for interception. If Director Shin's remarks are accurate, it suggests that a Russian-made air defense system has been introduced in Pyongyang.



In this regard, a senior government official confirmed that North Korea has received Russian air defense radar, strike systems, and fire control systems.



Another government official noted that the Russian air defense system provided to North Korea appears to be designed to protect a narrow area and bases rather than monitoring and defending a wide area at high altitudes.



The official also mentioned that the support from Russia has been detected through ports and railways between North Korea and Russia.



North Korea has established a multi-layered air defense system around Pyongyang, but it is known that most of the equipment is outdated and does not function effectively.



In fact, North Korea recently claimed that a South Korean drone dropped leaflets over Pyongyang, which can be interpreted as evidence of the weaknesses in its air defense network.



Therefore, it is highly likely that North Korea requested air defense systems from Russia to strengthen its vulnerable air defense network, and it appears that this request has been fulfilled.



If this is the case, it could significantly enhance North Korea's weak air defense capabilities, raising concerns about how this might impact South Korea's "three-axis system" aimed at deterring North Korean provocations.



This is KBS News, reporting from Song Geum-han.



