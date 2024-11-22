DP leader Lee Jae-myung defends judiciary ahead of verdict

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With just three days left until the first trial verdict on charges of perjury, Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, unexpectedly stated today (11.22) that the entire judiciary should not be collectively criticized, even expressing his gratitude.



This was a different stance compared to the Democratic Party's strong criticism of the court following the first trial verdict on the election law last week.



The People Power Party continued its criticism of the Democratic Party's planned rally outside the National Assembly tomorrow (11.23).



Reporter Min Jeong-hee reports.



[Report]



Lee Jae-myung, who mentioned the trial, stated that ensuring the independence of the judiciary is the foundation of democracy and that he trusts the judiciary.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Even during the Moon Jae-in administration, these outrageous prosecutors indicted me in Dec. 2018 on four absurd cases. Ultimately, it was the judiciary of the Republic of Korea that restored justice."]



He also stated that while it is acceptable to criticize verdicts, it is not appropriate to criticize the entire judiciary, which is interpreted as a response to the various criticisms that erupted from the party and supporters after the first trial verdict on the election law case.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I would like to express my gratitude and respect to the majority of judges who are doing their best to protect human rights and democracy."]



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party, which is holding its fourth rally tomorrow (11.23) to demand a special investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee, issued a notice asking participants not to wear blue clothing. In response, the People Power Party immediately launched an offensive.



They criticized it as a "fraud tactic" to disguise party members as ordinary citizens to make it appear that many regular citizens attended.



[Seo Beom-soo/People Power Party Secretary-General: "The blatant trick of pretending to be ordinary citizens participating in the rally is obvious. There is still a significant difference between the party's estimates and the police's estimates of attendance."]



The People Power Party also raised their voices, claiming that the Democratic Party's significant budget cuts for investigative agencies such as the prosecution and police are retaliation against the investigations of Lee Jae-myung and the Moon Jae-in administration.



They criticized that the citizens did not pay taxes to defend the crimes of the Democratic Party.



KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



