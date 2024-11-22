News 9

Ex-NEC chief awaits detention decision over son's preferential hiring

[Anchor]

The decision on whether to detain Kim Se-hwan, the former secretary general of the National Election Commission, who is accused of preferential hiring for his son, will be made soon.

Kim appeared in court and expressed his apologies.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

Kim Se-hwan, the former secretary general of the National Election Commission, who is suspected of giving preferential treatment to his son during the hiring process for experienced positions, attended the court for a pre-arrest interrogation.

[Kim Se-hwan/Former Secretary-General of the National Election Commission: "(Your son was called 'the crown prince.' Did you directly instruct all the preferential support?) I apologize."]

The court continued the substantive review of arrest warrants until late in the afternoon for former Secretary General Kim, who faces charges including abuse of power and obstruction of the exercise of rights.

His son, surnamed Kim, transferred to the Incheon Election Commission in Jan. 2020 through an experienced hiring process while working at the Ganghwa County Office.

Kim was promoted to a level 7 position just six months later, raising suspicions of so-called 'dad’s chance' favoritism.

Three interviewers, including employees who worked with the former secretary general in Incheon, attended Kim's experienced hiring interview, and it is understood that two of them gave him the highest scores.

Additionally, the Election Commission reportedly increased the number of hires from one to two for Kim's recruitment and removed the five-year restriction on regional transfers, according to the prosecution.

Earlier, the prosecution believed that the Election Commission had systematically intervened in the hiring of the son and conducted a search and seizure of the election comissions of the nation and Incheon in July.

The prosecution is also said to have captured evidence that the former secretary general took his work computer and deleted data to destroy evidence upon his retirement.

The decision on former Secretary General Kim's detention is expected to be made late at night.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

