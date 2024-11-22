Pres. Yoon outlines plans for reforms, middle-class growth in second half of term

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol has revealed his key plans for the second half of his term.



He stated that he aims to overcome polarization and usher in a new era of the middle class.



He is also accelerating personnel reforms.



This is reporter Lee Seung-jae.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol embarks on his first domestic engagement after attending the APEC and G20 summits.



He reiterated the resolution of polarization as a key task for the second half of his term, stating that he will open a new era of the middle class.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "We must overcome polarization so that all citizens can have hope for the future and actively participate in the development of the country."]



Regarding medical reform, one of the four major structural reforms, he stated that the core tasks will be completed by the end of this year.



A reshuffle of the presidential office is expected to begin in earnest soon.



Kang Ki-hoon, the senior administrative officer who returned after a two-month suspension due to drunk driving, has expressed his intention to resign.



With Kang's voluntary resignation, who was also pointed out as part of the so-called 'Kim Keon-hee line,' the pace of personnel reform in the presidential office is expected to accelerate.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Press conference on Nov. 7: "To demonstrate a commitment to renewal through personnel changes, efforts are already underway to identify and vet a pool of talent..."]



Along with the personnel reshuffle in the presidential office, a significant cabinet reshuffle is also planned.



There are speculations about replacing Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who was responsible for the first half of the term, with figures such as People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, National Assembly Vice Speaker Joo Ho-young, and lawmaker Kwon Young-se being mentioned as potential successors.



Regarding the timing of the cabinet reshuffle, the presidential office stated that the passage of the budget and the inauguration of the new Trump administration must also be considered, and that considerable time is needed for verification.



This is KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.



