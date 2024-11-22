News 9

Warning signal for Myung Tae-kyun began ringing a year ago

입력 2024.11.22 (23:39)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The detention period of Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, who has sparked allegations of interference in candidate nominations, has been extended until early next month.

The People Power Party had already conducted an internal audit a year ago and investigated rumors related to Mr. Myung, but it has been confirmed that no significant follow-up actions were taken.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the details.

[Report]

Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, who was elected in the June 2022 by-election, was excluded from the candidate nominations for this year's general election.

This was because she was classified in the bottom 10% during the internal audit of the People Power Party conducted last November ahead of the general election.

At that time, the on-site audit team confirmed that they investigated Mr. Myung's role in relation to former lawmaker Kim.

[Call between Kang Hye-kyung and ○○○/April 2024: "We prepared the internal audit materials very well. But what came down was Myung (Tae-kyun) target. Why is 'Myung' mentioned in the internal audit?"]

Officials from the People Power Party who participated in the audit stated to KBS that it was to verify rumors.

They also mentioned that their relationship not merely that of a lawmaker and a general party official as he was behaving inappropriately and that they wondered who Mr. Myung was to warrant such attention.

Around the same time, a tip-off regarding Mr. Myung was also received by the People Power Party.

The content raised suspicions of financial collusion with local research institutes, local media, and polling organizations, which could extend to issues of polling reliability.

However, the People Power Party did not conduct any further investigation into Mr. Myung.

Shin Yee-jin, the former chair of the internal audit committee, stated to KBS that she had never heard of Myung Tae-kyun and was unaware of the tip-off.

A month later, the Gyeongnam Election Commission requested an investigation into former lawmaker Kim and others for violations of the Political Funds Act, but it took nine months for a proper investigation to begin.

Warnings related to Mr. Myung had been ongoing for a year, but no action was taken.

In the meantime, the Changwon District Prosecutor's Office has summoned Mr. Myung for the third time after his detention and has extended the detention period for Mr. Myung and former lawmaker Kim until the 3rd of next month.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Warning signal for Myung Tae-kyun began ringing a year ago
    • 입력 2024-11-22 23:39:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

The detention period of Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, who has sparked allegations of interference in candidate nominations, has been extended until early next month.

The People Power Party had already conducted an internal audit a year ago and investigated rumors related to Mr. Myung, but it has been confirmed that no significant follow-up actions were taken.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the details.

[Report]

Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, who was elected in the June 2022 by-election, was excluded from the candidate nominations for this year's general election.

This was because she was classified in the bottom 10% during the internal audit of the People Power Party conducted last November ahead of the general election.

At that time, the on-site audit team confirmed that they investigated Mr. Myung's role in relation to former lawmaker Kim.

[Call between Kang Hye-kyung and ○○○/April 2024: "We prepared the internal audit materials very well. But what came down was Myung (Tae-kyun) target. Why is 'Myung' mentioned in the internal audit?"]

Officials from the People Power Party who participated in the audit stated to KBS that it was to verify rumors.

They also mentioned that their relationship not merely that of a lawmaker and a general party official as he was behaving inappropriately and that they wondered who Mr. Myung was to warrant such attention.

Around the same time, a tip-off regarding Mr. Myung was also received by the People Power Party.

The content raised suspicions of financial collusion with local research institutes, local media, and polling organizations, which could extend to issues of polling reliability.

However, the People Power Party did not conduct any further investigation into Mr. Myung.

Shin Yee-jin, the former chair of the internal audit committee, stated to KBS that she had never heard of Myung Tae-kyun and was unaware of the tip-off.

A month later, the Gyeongnam Election Commission requested an investigation into former lawmaker Kim and others for violations of the Political Funds Act, but it took nine months for a proper investigation to begin.

Warnings related to Mr. Myung had been ongoing for a year, but no action was taken.

In the meantime, the Changwon District Prosecutor's Office has summoned Mr. Myung for the third time after his detention and has extended the detention period for Mr. Myung and former lawmaker Kim until the 3rd of next month.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk reporting.
손원혁
손원혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘자녀 입시 특혜 의혹’ 조국, 다음달 12일 대법 선고

‘자녀 입시 특혜 의혹’ 조국, 다음달 12일 대법 선고
당무감사에 투서까지…‘명태균 경고음’ 1년 전부터 울렸다

당무감사에 투서까지…‘명태균 경고음’ 1년 전부터 울렸다
‘건전재정’ 기조 변화?…<br>대통령실발 ‘추경 검토설’

‘건전재정’ 기조 변화?…대통령실발 ‘추경 검토설’
금투세 시즌 2?…<br>‘가상자산 과세’ 시행 논란

금투세 시즌 2?…‘가상자산 과세’ 시행 논란
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.