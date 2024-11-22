China extends visa-free stay to 30 days as friendly gesture ahead of U.S. tariff shock

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unexpectedly announced a measure to extend the visa-free stay period for our citizens to 30 days.



Japan has also been re-included in the list of visa-free countries.



This is interpreted as an intention to improve relations with neighboring countries ahead of the Trump administration's inauguration.



Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.



[Report]



China has announced that it will double the visa-free stay period for citizens of over 30 countries, including South Korea.



General passport holders traveling to China for business, tourism, or visiting relatives could stay for up to 15 days without a visa, which has now been significantly extended to 30 days.



Additionally, 'exchange visits' in academic and cultural fields have been included.



[Lin Jian/Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: "We will further optimize the visa exemption policy by including 'exchange visits' as a reason for visa exemption."]



The announcement was so surprising that even the South Korean embassy in China was not informed in advance.



Nine countries, including Japan, which had their visa-free entry suspended by China during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been added to the list of visa-free countries.



This appears to have been triggered by the recent summit between Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC meeting in Peru.



[Xi Jinping/Chinese President/China-Japan Summit/Nov.15: "China and Japan are cooperative partners and will willingly work with Japan to uphold the important consensus that we are not threats to each other."]



The Wall Street Journal recently reported that "in response to concerns over rising tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, China is considering 'tariff reductions,' 'visa exemptions,' and 'investment proposals' for U.S. allies."



This is analyzed as an effort to capitalize on the economic effects of increased foreign tourism amid economic slowdown.



It is also interpreted as an intention to protect the trade market by improving relations with neighboring countries ahead of the expected trade friction during the second term of Trump.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



