News 9

China extends visa-free stay to 30 days as friendly gesture ahead of U.S. tariff shock

입력 2024.11.22 (23:39)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unexpectedly announced a measure to extend the visa-free stay period for our citizens to 30 days.

Japan has also been re-included in the list of visa-free countries.

This is interpreted as an intention to improve relations with neighboring countries ahead of the Trump administration's inauguration.

Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.

[Report]

China has announced that it will double the visa-free stay period for citizens of over 30 countries, including South Korea.

General passport holders traveling to China for business, tourism, or visiting relatives could stay for up to 15 days without a visa, which has now been significantly extended to 30 days.

Additionally, 'exchange visits' in academic and cultural fields have been included.

[Lin Jian/Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: "We will further optimize the visa exemption policy by including 'exchange visits' as a reason for visa exemption."]

The announcement was so surprising that even the South Korean embassy in China was not informed in advance.

Nine countries, including Japan, which had their visa-free entry suspended by China during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been added to the list of visa-free countries.

This appears to have been triggered by the recent summit between Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC meeting in Peru.

[Xi Jinping/Chinese President/China-Japan Summit/Nov.15: "China and Japan are cooperative partners and will willingly work with Japan to uphold the important consensus that we are not threats to each other."]

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that "in response to concerns over rising tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, China is considering 'tariff reductions,' 'visa exemptions,' and 'investment proposals' for U.S. allies."

This is analyzed as an effort to capitalize on the economic effects of increased foreign tourism amid economic slowdown.

It is also interpreted as an intention to protect the trade market by improving relations with neighboring countries ahead of the expected trade friction during the second term of Trump.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • China extends visa-free stay to 30 days as friendly gesture ahead of U.S. tariff shock
    • 입력 2024-11-22 23:39:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unexpectedly announced a measure to extend the visa-free stay period for our citizens to 30 days.

Japan has also been re-included in the list of visa-free countries.

This is interpreted as an intention to improve relations with neighboring countries ahead of the Trump administration's inauguration.

Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.

[Report]

China has announced that it will double the visa-free stay period for citizens of over 30 countries, including South Korea.

General passport holders traveling to China for business, tourism, or visiting relatives could stay for up to 15 days without a visa, which has now been significantly extended to 30 days.

Additionally, 'exchange visits' in academic and cultural fields have been included.

[Lin Jian/Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: "We will further optimize the visa exemption policy by including 'exchange visits' as a reason for visa exemption."]

The announcement was so surprising that even the South Korean embassy in China was not informed in advance.

Nine countries, including Japan, which had their visa-free entry suspended by China during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been added to the list of visa-free countries.

This appears to have been triggered by the recent summit between Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC meeting in Peru.

[Xi Jinping/Chinese President/China-Japan Summit/Nov.15: "China and Japan are cooperative partners and will willingly work with Japan to uphold the important consensus that we are not threats to each other."]

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that "in response to concerns over rising tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, China is considering 'tariff reductions,' 'visa exemptions,' and 'investment proposals' for U.S. allies."

This is analyzed as an effort to capitalize on the economic effects of increased foreign tourism amid economic slowdown.

It is also interpreted as an intention to protect the trade market by improving relations with neighboring countries ahead of the expected trade friction during the second term of Trump.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘자녀 입시 특혜 의혹’ 조국, 다음달 12일 대법 선고

‘자녀 입시 특혜 의혹’ 조국, 다음달 12일 대법 선고
당무감사에 투서까지…‘명태균 경고음’ 1년 전부터 울렸다

당무감사에 투서까지…‘명태균 경고음’ 1년 전부터 울렸다
‘건전재정’ 기조 변화?…<br>대통령실발 ‘추경 검토설’

‘건전재정’ 기조 변화?…대통령실발 ‘추경 검토설’
금투세 시즌 2?…<br>‘가상자산 과세’ 시행 논란

금투세 시즌 2?…‘가상자산 과세’ 시행 논란
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.