Court dismisses request to suspend KBS Board's recommendation of Park Jang-beom as president

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The court has dismissed a request for a temporary injunction filed by some KBS board members to suspend the effectiveness of the KBS board's decision to recommend Park Jang-beom as the next president.



The court stated that since the appointment of KBS board members by the president, based on the recommendation of the two-member Korea Communications Commission, is not invalid, it is also difficult to conclude that the board's decision on the presidential candidate is invalid.



Reporter Jeong Yeon-woo has the story.



[Report]



On the 23rd of last month, the KBS board recommended then News9 anchor Park Jang-beom as the new president.



At that time, four KBS board members did not participate in the vote and left, and they filed a request for a temporary injunction with the court to suspend the effectiveness of the recommendation resolution.



They argued that the Korea Communications Commission, which should be composed of five members, illegally recommended seven KBS board members with only two members, and that the resolution to recommend a president made by these appointed KBS board members is also invalid.



However, the court did not accept this argument.



The Seoul Southern District Court ruled that regarding the KBS board recommendation resolution by the so-called 'two-member' Korea Communications Commission, the law only stipulates the quorum for resolutions, and considering that there is a dispute over the meaning of the quorum for the members, it is difficult to conclude that the president's appointment of KBS board members through the commission's recommendation is clearly flawed.



[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS advisory lawyer: "(The status of KBS board members) takes effect upon the president's appointment, and there are no significant and clear reasons that would invalidate the president's appointment of the seven KBS board members...."]



With the court dismissing the temporary injunction request, the KBS presidential appointment process is expected to proceed normally.



Earlier, the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communications Committee held a personnel hearing for KBS president candidate Park Jang-beom for three days starting on the 18th, but failed to adopt a report on the hearing results amid disputes between the ruling and opposition parties.



President Yoon Suk Yeol requested the National Assembly to resend the report on the hearing results for the candidate yesterday (Nov.21).



This is KBS News Jeong Yeon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!