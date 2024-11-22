News 9

N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un rejects denuclearization and unveils new weapons

입력 2024.11.22 (23:39)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un stated that he has gone as far as possible in negotiations with the United States, but the outcome was a hostile policy, drawing a line on the possibility of resuming North Korea-U.S. dialogue.

He also reiterated his refusal to denuclearize while showcasing the latest strategic weapons.

This is a report by Yang Min-cheol.

[Report]

From the new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile 'Hwasong-19,' to the hypersonic glide missile 'Hwasong-16b,' and the strategic cruise missiles 'Hwasal 1·2,' to the launch vehicle 'Chollima-1' that launched the first military reconnaissance satellite.

North Korea held an exhibition showcasing its latest strategic weapons all in one place.

Various types of unmanned vehicles were unveiled, including the unmanned attack aircraft 'Saebyeol-9,' which was first revealed last year, and suicide drones, along with the 240mm updated multiple rocket launcher, the North Korean version of Iskander 'KN-23,' and the anti-tank weapon 'Bulsae,' all of which are weapons likely provided by Russia.

In his opening speech, Chairman Kim Jong-un stated that he has gone as far as possible in negotiations with the United States in the past, but what he ultimately confirmed was a hostile North Korea policy.

[Korean Central TV: "(The negotiation result) confirmed that it was not the 'will of coexistence' of the superpower (the U.S.), but a thorough stance of power and an aggressive and hostile policy towards North Korea that could change at any time."]

He emphasized that 'only the strongest defense capability is the guarantee of peace' and particularly stated that they would not tip the scales of military balance with their own hands, reiterating their stance of 'refusal to denuclearize'.

It seems that he has drawn a line on the speculation of resuming summit talks and negotiations that have arisen since Trump's election.

Instead, it appears to showcase a renewed closeness with Russia while also presenting preconditions for dialogue to the next Trump administration.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "It signifies a message suggesting that if the United States shifts its stance on how to coexist with North Korea as a nuclear power, dialogue could be possible..."]

The Ministry of Unification also stated that this speech repeated the existing message to first abolish the hostile policy towards North Korea, and that there is nothing further to evaluate.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un rejects denuclearization and unveils new weapons
    • 입력 2024-11-22 23:39:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un stated that he has gone as far as possible in negotiations with the United States, but the outcome was a hostile policy, drawing a line on the possibility of resuming North Korea-U.S. dialogue.

He also reiterated his refusal to denuclearize while showcasing the latest strategic weapons.

This is a report by Yang Min-cheol.

[Report]

From the new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile 'Hwasong-19,' to the hypersonic glide missile 'Hwasong-16b,' and the strategic cruise missiles 'Hwasal 1·2,' to the launch vehicle 'Chollima-1' that launched the first military reconnaissance satellite.

North Korea held an exhibition showcasing its latest strategic weapons all in one place.

Various types of unmanned vehicles were unveiled, including the unmanned attack aircraft 'Saebyeol-9,' which was first revealed last year, and suicide drones, along with the 240mm updated multiple rocket launcher, the North Korean version of Iskander 'KN-23,' and the anti-tank weapon 'Bulsae,' all of which are weapons likely provided by Russia.

In his opening speech, Chairman Kim Jong-un stated that he has gone as far as possible in negotiations with the United States in the past, but what he ultimately confirmed was a hostile North Korea policy.

[Korean Central TV: "(The negotiation result) confirmed that it was not the 'will of coexistence' of the superpower (the U.S.), but a thorough stance of power and an aggressive and hostile policy towards North Korea that could change at any time."]

He emphasized that 'only the strongest defense capability is the guarantee of peace' and particularly stated that they would not tip the scales of military balance with their own hands, reiterating their stance of 'refusal to denuclearize'.

It seems that he has drawn a line on the speculation of resuming summit talks and negotiations that have arisen since Trump's election.

Instead, it appears to showcase a renewed closeness with Russia while also presenting preconditions for dialogue to the next Trump administration.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "It signifies a message suggesting that if the United States shifts its stance on how to coexist with North Korea as a nuclear power, dialogue could be possible..."]

The Ministry of Unification also stated that this speech repeated the existing message to first abolish the hostile policy towards North Korea, and that there is nothing further to evaluate.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.
양민철
양민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘자녀 입시 특혜 의혹’ 조국, 다음달 12일 대법 선고

‘자녀 입시 특혜 의혹’ 조국, 다음달 12일 대법 선고
당무감사에 투서까지…‘명태균 경고음’ 1년 전부터 울렸다

당무감사에 투서까지…‘명태균 경고음’ 1년 전부터 울렸다
‘건전재정’ 기조 변화?…<br>대통령실발 ‘추경 검토설’

‘건전재정’ 기조 변화?…대통령실발 ‘추경 검토설’
금투세 시즌 2?…<br>‘가상자산 과세’ 시행 논란

금투세 시즌 2?…‘가상자산 과세’ 시행 논란
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.