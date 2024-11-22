N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un rejects denuclearization and unveils new weapons

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un stated that he has gone as far as possible in negotiations with the United States, but the outcome was a hostile policy, drawing a line on the possibility of resuming North Korea-U.S. dialogue.



He also reiterated his refusal to denuclearize while showcasing the latest strategic weapons.



This is a report by Yang Min-cheol.



[Report]



From the new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile 'Hwasong-19,' to the hypersonic glide missile 'Hwasong-16b,' and the strategic cruise missiles 'Hwasal 1·2,' to the launch vehicle 'Chollima-1' that launched the first military reconnaissance satellite.



North Korea held an exhibition showcasing its latest strategic weapons all in one place.



Various types of unmanned vehicles were unveiled, including the unmanned attack aircraft 'Saebyeol-9,' which was first revealed last year, and suicide drones, along with the 240mm updated multiple rocket launcher, the North Korean version of Iskander 'KN-23,' and the anti-tank weapon 'Bulsae,' all of which are weapons likely provided by Russia.



In his opening speech, Chairman Kim Jong-un stated that he has gone as far as possible in negotiations with the United States in the past, but what he ultimately confirmed was a hostile North Korea policy.



[Korean Central TV: "(The negotiation result) confirmed that it was not the 'will of coexistence' of the superpower (the U.S.), but a thorough stance of power and an aggressive and hostile policy towards North Korea that could change at any time."]



He emphasized that 'only the strongest defense capability is the guarantee of peace' and particularly stated that they would not tip the scales of military balance with their own hands, reiterating their stance of 'refusal to denuclearize'.



It seems that he has drawn a line on the speculation of resuming summit talks and negotiations that have arisen since Trump's election.



Instead, it appears to showcase a renewed closeness with Russia while also presenting preconditions for dialogue to the next Trump administration.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "It signifies a message suggesting that if the United States shifts its stance on how to coexist with North Korea as a nuclear power, dialogue could be possible..."]



The Ministry of Unification also stated that this speech repeated the existing message to first abolish the hostile policy towards North Korea, and that there is nothing further to evaluate.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



