[Exclusive] Synthetic nicotine cigarettes as harmful as tobacco, regulation needed

입력 2024.11.22 (23:42)

[Anchor]

Recently, the government evaluated the harmfulness of synthetic nicotine cigarettes, which are not classified as tobacco under current law and therefore are not regulated.

It was concluded that harmful substances, such as carcinogens, were identified, indicating that regulation is necessary.

Reporter Park Young-min has obtained the final report and brings us this exclusive coverage.

[Report]

At a PC room in the metropolitan area.

The menu for ordering food includes "electronic cigarettes."

They sell e-liquid with fruit flavors like mango and grape.

[PC Room Employee/Voice Altered: "(For the electronic cigarette) you just need to keep using it while charging with a C-type cable, and (the product) seems to sell quite well."]

According to current law, tobacco can only be sold at designated tobacco retailers, but "synthetic nicotine" is classified as a manufactured product and is not subject to regulation.

Amendments to the law to include synthetic nicotine as tobacco have been discussed in the National Assembly but have all fallen through.

The reason was that it is difficult to regulate it as tobacco without verification of its toxicity and safety.

The government has belatedly conducted an evaluation of the harmfulness of synthetic nicotine, which has recently been completed.

This is the "final evaluation report" obtained by KBS.

Among 69 harmful substances, 45 items were detected in natural nicotine, while 41 items were found in synthetic nicotine.

In terms of the total amount of harmful substances, synthetic nicotine was nearly twice as much, and carcinogens were confirmed in synthetic nicotine as well, similar to natural nicotine.

[Lee Seong-kyu/Director of the Korea Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education: "(The evaluation results) send a message that 'synthetic nicotine should not be left in the market as it is.'"]

The final report concluded that "the claim that synthetic nicotine is a pure substance is not true, and management is necessary."

[Song Eon-seok/Chairman of the National Assembly Strategy and Finance Committee: "I believe that synthetic nicotine cigarettes should be brought into the regulatory framework and managed systematically and strictly."]

E-liquid sales companies are opposing this.

They argue, "Cracking down on the majority of companies that sell natural nicotine as synthetic should be a priority," and "there have been research results showing that carcinogens were not detected."

In the 22nd National Assembly, a total of nine amendments to the Tobacco Business Act have been proposed, and the Economic and Financial Subcommittee of the Strategy and Finance Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting on the 27th to discuss the relevant bills.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

