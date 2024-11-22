Methanol poisoning suspected in deaths of six tourists in Laos

동영상 고정 취소

In the famous tourist destination of Vang Vieng, Laos, six tourists, including Americans and Australians, have died consecutively.



The cause of death is presumed to be methanol poisoning.



Local police are investigating the hostel staff at where they stayed, as it is believed that the alcohol they consumed contained industrial alcohol, methanol.



