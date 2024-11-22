Warrant sought for ex-Woori chairman over improper loans

동영상 고정 취소

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office has today requested an arrest warrant for former Woori Financial Group Chairman Son Tae-seung, who is under suspicion of 'improper loans to relatives.'



Former Chairman Son is accused of intervening to allow related corporations of his relatives to receive improper loans amounting to hundreds of billions of won from Apr. 2020 to January this year.



