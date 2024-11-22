Yeongdeungpo Rotary traffic chaos worsens since overpass demolition project

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The area around Yeongdeungpo Rotary in Seoul is suffering from severe traffic congestion.



The situation has worsened since the demolition of the overpass began last month.



Now, there are claims that walking is faster than driving.



Kim Bo-dam reports from the scene.



[Report]



The road is completely blocked with tangled cars.



["Oh~ Oh~"]



Cars are tailing each other and suddenly braking.



[Driver on Site: "There are endless cars."]



Vehicles attempting to merge are almost colliding with each other.



[Traffic Guide: "It's really congested. It stretches all the way to the end, beyond Yeongdeungpo Station..."]



The road was already congested, but traffic jams have worsened since the demolition of the Yeongdeungpo overpass began on Oct. 25.



How severe is the congestion during rush hour?



The current time is 8 AM on a weekday.



We will take a taxi to see how long it takes to get from Yeongdeungpo Elementary School to Yeouido.



As we reach the beginning of the overpass near Yeongdeungpo Station, the vehicles are barely moving.



[Han Tae-hee/Taxi Driver: "It will take more than double the time. Normally, it would take about 5 minutes to cover this distance."]



It took 20 minutes to travel 2.8 km, averaging a speed of only 9 km/h.



How has the traffic flow in the rotary changed since the demolition work began?



Let's compare it directly with the situation just before the construction.



During the daytime on a weekday, unlike the relatively quiet time just before the construction, all six roads merging into the rotary are filled with vehicles after the construction.



Congestion during commuting hours has worsened, and the confusion among drivers regarding lanes has increased the risk of accidents.



Due to the road structure, it is also difficult to install temporary roads.



As the inconvenience for drivers continues, the Seoul city government has announced that it will adjust traffic signal cycles and expedite the demolition work of the overpass.



[Hwang Jae-ho/Environmental Facilities Director, Seoul Metropolitan Government: "We ask that you try to bypass Yeongdeungpo Rotary as much as possible when using vehicles..."]



However, after the demolition of the overpass, road structure improvement work is also scheduled until June 2026, so traffic congestion is expected to continue.



Kim Bo-dam reporting from the scene.



