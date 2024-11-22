Sono coach Kim Seung-gi resigns amid wet towel assault controversy

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Seung-gi, the coach of Goyang Sono Skygunners, who has been embroiled in controversy for allegedly assaulting a player with a wet towel, has resigned today, taking responsibility for the series of events.



The coach conveyed his intention to step down during a meeting with Sono this morning.



Sono has announced that a new head coach will be appointed in the near future to succeed Kim.



Coach Kim Seung-gi faced criticism after allegedly hitting a player in the face with a wet towel while reprimanding him severely on Nov. 10.



Regardless of Coach Kim's resignation, KBL has decided to continue the investigation and disciplinary review process.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!