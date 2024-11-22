News 9

Russia claims to launch uninterceptable new missile capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads

2024.11.22

[Anchor]

Russia announced yesterday (Nov.21) that the missile it launched at Ukraine is a new type of hypersonic medium-range missile, not an intercontinental ballistic missile.

This missile can carry multiple nuclear warheads at once, raising concerns about escalation.

Paris correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.

[Report]

Objects are falling in rapid succession like lightning. These are the missiles launched by Russia targeting Ukraine's defense industrial complex in Dnipro.

Ukraine claimed yesterday that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), but Russia stated that it conducted a test launch of its latest hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile.

[Vladimir Putin/Russian President: "We used a ballistic missile equipped with a hypersonic warhead without nuclear capability."]

This new missile, named 'Oreshnik,' which means hazel, is characterized by its ability to carry multiple nuclear warheads like fruit hanging from a tree.

Russia claims that the missile defense systems of the U.S. and Europe cannot intercept this new missile, which falls vertically.

Before the missile launch, Russia notified the U.S. via a hotline, seemingly warning that it could strike Western countries with this new weapon.

[Sabrina Singh/Deputy Spokesperson, U.S. Department of Defense: "This was a new type of lethal capability that was deployed on the battlefield. So, that's certainly a concern to us. "]

Meanwhile, the U.S. Wall Street Journal reported that a high-ranking North Korean military general was injured in a Ukrainian airstrike in Russia's Kursk region.

The newspaper reported that the general was likely injured by a Storm Shadow missile launched by Ukrainian forces on the 20th.

Russia emphasized that the use of this new missile is a retaliatory measure against attacks using Western weapons such as ATACMS and Storm Shadow.

In response, Ukraine has expressed strong opposition, calling it a clear and serious escalation, leading to a confrontation between the two sides.

This is Andayoung from KBS News in Paris.

