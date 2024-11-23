News 9

Seoul E-Land and Jeonnam to fight over promotion playoff spot

2024.11.23

[Anchor]

The K League 2 team Seoul E-Land will face Jeonnam this weekend in a single match to determine who advances to the promotion playoffs.

A young fan of Seoul E-Land has sent a heartfelt handwritten letter wishing for promotion to the first division, drawing attention to the emotionally charged matchup between the two teams.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

Two weeks ago, Seoul E-Land experienced a devastating defeat in the final match of the regular season.

They suffered a complete loss to Jeonnam, conceding four goals, and failed to secure a direct spot in the promotion playoffs against first division teams.

On the day of the match, a handwritten letter from a young fan was delivered to the team, expressing a strong desire to win against Jeonnam to secure second place and achieve promotion to the first division.

The players of Seoul E-Land were moved and ignited with determination after reading the letter.

[Kim Oh-kyu/Seoul E-Land: "It's such a touching letter."]

[Osmar/Seoul E-Land: "It's really a good message. A child wrote this, right?"]

[Moon Jung-in/Seoul E-Land: "I really have no words other than to say thank you so much."]

Jeonnam advanced to the K League 2 playoffs after a draw with Busan.

Having waited seven years for promotion to the first division, Jeonnam fans share the same eagerness.

[Park So-ri/Jeonnam fan: "I came here a lot with my dad when I was young, and I've been actively attending matches for four years. I really hope we fight hard until the end and win without fail."]

Seoul E-Land, aiming for promotion for the first time in their 10-year history, and Jeonnam, seeking a return to the top tier after 7 years, will face off. The winner will compete in the promotion-relegation playoffs against the 10th-placed team from the first division.

This is KBS News Kim Ki-beom.

