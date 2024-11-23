Seoul E-Land and Jeonnam to fight over promotion playoff spot
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The K League 2 team Seoul E-Land will face Jeonnam this weekend in a single match to determine who advances to the promotion playoffs.
A young fan of Seoul E-Land has sent a heartfelt handwritten letter wishing for promotion to the first division, drawing attention to the emotionally charged matchup between the two teams.
Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.
[Report]
Two weeks ago, Seoul E-Land experienced a devastating defeat in the final match of the regular season.
They suffered a complete loss to Jeonnam, conceding four goals, and failed to secure a direct spot in the promotion playoffs against first division teams.
On the day of the match, a handwritten letter from a young fan was delivered to the team, expressing a strong desire to win against Jeonnam to secure second place and achieve promotion to the first division.
The players of Seoul E-Land were moved and ignited with determination after reading the letter.
[Kim Oh-kyu/Seoul E-Land: "It's such a touching letter."]
[Osmar/Seoul E-Land: "It's really a good message. A child wrote this, right?"]
[Moon Jung-in/Seoul E-Land: "I really have no words other than to say thank you so much."]
Jeonnam advanced to the K League 2 playoffs after a draw with Busan.
Having waited seven years for promotion to the first division, Jeonnam fans share the same eagerness.
[Park So-ri/Jeonnam fan: "I came here a lot with my dad when I was young, and I've been actively attending matches for four years. I really hope we fight hard until the end and win without fail."]
Seoul E-Land, aiming for promotion for the first time in their 10-year history, and Jeonnam, seeking a return to the top tier after 7 years, will face off. The winner will compete in the promotion-relegation playoffs against the 10th-placed team from the first division.
This is KBS News Kim Ki-beom.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Seoul E-Land and Jeonnam to fight over promotion playoff spot
-
- 입력 2024-11-23 00:15:46
The K League 2 team Seoul E-Land will face Jeonnam this weekend in a single match to determine who advances to the promotion playoffs.
A young fan of Seoul E-Land has sent a heartfelt handwritten letter wishing for promotion to the first division, drawing attention to the emotionally charged matchup between the two teams.
Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.
[Report]
Two weeks ago, Seoul E-Land experienced a devastating defeat in the final match of the regular season.
They suffered a complete loss to Jeonnam, conceding four goals, and failed to secure a direct spot in the promotion playoffs against first division teams.
On the day of the match, a handwritten letter from a young fan was delivered to the team, expressing a strong desire to win against Jeonnam to secure second place and achieve promotion to the first division.
The players of Seoul E-Land were moved and ignited with determination after reading the letter.
[Kim Oh-kyu/Seoul E-Land: "It's such a touching letter."]
[Osmar/Seoul E-Land: "It's really a good message. A child wrote this, right?"]
[Moon Jung-in/Seoul E-Land: "I really have no words other than to say thank you so much."]
Jeonnam advanced to the K League 2 playoffs after a draw with Busan.
Having waited seven years for promotion to the first division, Jeonnam fans share the same eagerness.
[Park So-ri/Jeonnam fan: "I came here a lot with my dad when I was young, and I've been actively attending matches for four years. I really hope we fight hard until the end and win without fail."]
Seoul E-Land, aiming for promotion for the first time in their 10-year history, and Jeonnam, seeking a return to the top tier after 7 years, will face off. The winner will compete in the promotion-relegation playoffs against the 10th-placed team from the first division.
This is KBS News Kim Ki-beom.
-
-
김기범 기자 kikiholic@kbs.co.kr김기범 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.