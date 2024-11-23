Former Wushu Association chairman urges Lee Kee-heung to drop out of Sports Committee race
Former chairman Park held a press conference in front of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee and announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike from today until Chairman Lee declares he will not run.
Park stated that if Chairman Lee insists on running, the candidates must unify against his candidacy, and emphasized that he will take the lead in the unification efforts.
Chairman Lee must submit his candidacy declaration by the 29th if he decides to run for a third term, but efforts to strongly pressure him not to run are continuing.
Former chairman Park held a press conference in front of the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee and announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike from today until Chairman Lee declares he will not run.
Park stated that if Chairman Lee insists on running, the candidates must unify against his candidacy, and emphasized that he will take the lead in the unification efforts.
Chairman Lee must submit his candidacy declaration by the 29th if he decides to run for a third term, but efforts to strongly pressure him not to run are continuing.
