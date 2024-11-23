Shohei Ohtani wins third MVP, makes MLB history as designated hitter

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers, who achieved the remarkable feat of 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases, has unanimously won his third MVP award of his career.



This is the first time in the 140-year history of Major League Baseball that a designated hitter has been named MVP.



Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.



[Report]



Kershaw of the Dodgers, a recipient 10 years ago, introduces this season's MVP, Ohtani.



[Kershaw: "2024 most valuable player goes to my teammate Shohei Ohtani."]



Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes, winning the MVP unanimously.



This marks his third MVP award and makes him the second player in history to win MVP in both leagues in 51 years.



[Ohtani: "I believe I received this award representing my team as a member of the Dodgers. It feels like all my teammates earned this through the regular season and the World Series."]



In Major League Baseball, where defense is as important as offense, it has been a significant barrier for a designated hitter to win the MVP.



With 50 home runs, 50 stolen bases, leading in 10 offensive categories, and ranking second in batting average and stolen bases, the door to the MVP award has opened for designated hitters.



[Ohtani: "I will do my best again next year, and I am currently rehabilitating as a pitcher, but I will return and work hard."]



With expectations for dual-role play next season, discussions about the Cy Young Award have also emerged.



["...won multiple MVPs, a world championship, 50-50 season, are you looking for a Cy Young next season? Cy Young and and MVP like Clayton?"]



[Ohtani: "If that happens, of course, it would be the best, but first, I want to return and demonstrate a stronger performance with confidence on the mound."]



In the American League, home run king Aaron Judge also won his second MVP award unanimously.



This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.



