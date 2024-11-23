Blocking Queen Lee Da-hyeon: Try to break through me!

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Da-hyeon of the professional volleyball team Hyundai E&C Hillstate has been showcasing her power by breaking the record for the most blocks in a single set in the women's division since the beginning of the season.



After six seasons since her professional debut, Lee Da-hyeon has achieved this remarkable record.



Reporter Park Jumi met with her.



[Report]



The quick attack from Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks' Park Eun-jin is blocked by the impenetrable wall of Lee Da-hyeon.



Even the powerful attack from Indonesia cannot surpass Lee Da-hyeon's blocking.



A staggering 7 blocks in just one set.



This is not the team's total record, but the number of blocks recorded by a single player.



Since her rookie days, Lee Da-hyeon has been recognized for her excellent hand positioning.



["Her positioning and hand shape were perfect."]



["Her hands look really beautiful at any moment."]



She has continuously worked hard and studied extensively.



[Lee Da-hyeon/Hyundai E&C Hillstate: "I thought about reading the flow of the game and the setter a lot, and it seems that part worked well, and our team's serves went in well, which made it easier for me to lead."]



As she sometimes missed analyzing the opponent's attack patterns, she began to analyze the setter's movements in earnest.



In the first blocking scene of the match where she set a new record, she moves by watching the setter, not the attacker.



She jumps after observing the moment the opponent takes off and extends her hands at the right timing.



The opponent cannot hide their disappointment against Lee Da-hyeon's impenetrable wall.



Having started volleyball by watching her senior Yang Hyo-jin, Lee Da-hyeon is now aiming for the top, raising her arms high once again to wear the crown of overall champion this season.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



