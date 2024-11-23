[Exclusive] Seoul prosecutors revisit dismissal of First Lady's charges

동영상 고정 취소

The Seoul High Prosecutors' Office is reviewing whether it was appropriate to dismiss charges against First Lady Kim Keon-hee in relation to the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case.



About ten days ago, this appeal case was assigned to the criminal division, and it has been confirmed that they are examining whether a re-investigation is necessary.



This time, Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung is directly overseeing the case.



Reporter Kim So-young has the exclusive report.



The investigation into the allegations of Kim Keon-hee's involvement in Deutsche Motors stock manipulation began in Apr. 2020 following a complaint by the Open Democratic Party.



Approximately four and a half years after the complaint, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office investigation team decided not to indict Kim, citing 'no charges.'



[Cho Sang-won/Deputy Chief Prosecutor, Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office/Oct. 17: "It is difficult to see that she entrusted account management or directly engaged in stock trading while being aware of or anticipating the market manipulation."]



The complainants, including former Democratic Party lawmaker Choi Kang-wook, have appealed against the prosecution's decision.



[Choi Kang-wook/Former Democratic Party lawmaker/Oct. 31: "The prosecution is working hard to cleverly maneuver around the requirements for co-perpetrators or accomplices as established by case law..."]



According to KBS's investigation, the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, which is the superior agency of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, assigned the Deutsche Motors appeal case to the criminal division on Nov. 12 and is actively reviewing whether a re-investigation is warranted.



Unlike the investigation by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, which had its prosecutorial authority revoked, the appeal case is being directly supervised by Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung.



[Shim Woo-jung/Prosecutor General/Oct. 2024: "If an appeal is made, I will thoroughly review it and ensure that it is directed appropriately."]



After reviewing the appeal, if the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office deems the objections valid, it can order a re-investigation or conduct one directly.



However, Prosecutor General Shim has repeatedly stated that he trusts the investigation team's findings, so the outcome remains uncertain.



This is KBS News, Kim So-young.



