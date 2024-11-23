Massive 3-for-2 trade deal: Kim Min-seok to Doosan, Jeong Cheol-won to Lotte
Lotte Giants, a professional baseball team, has executed a large trade sending outfield prospects Kim Min-seok, Choo Jae-hyun, and pitcher Choi Woo-in to Doosan in exchange for Rookie of the Year and national team member Jeong Cheol-won and shortstop Jeon Min-jae.
So now, as you can see on the left, the fastball pitcher Jeong Cheol-won and Jeon Min-jae are now Lotte players.
Lotte is looking to strengthen its weak bullpen and infield, while Doosan is aiming to bolster its outfield in the vast Jamsil Stadium, which has been evaluated as a mutually beneficial arrangement. In particular, Jeong Cheol-won, who has transferred to Lotte, won the Rookie of the Year award in 2022 and is expected to play a key role in the Giants' bullpen alongside Kim Won-jung in 2025.
