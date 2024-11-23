Massive 3-for-2 trade deal: Kim Min-seok to Doosan, Jeong Cheol-won to Lotte

동영상 고정 취소

A promising player, Kim Min-seok, who was once called the Sajik Idol in professional baseball, has transferred to Doosan Bears, and the Rookie of the Year, Jeong Cheol-won, from Doosan will be wearing a Lotte uniform, resulting in a massive 3-for-2 trade deal.



Lotte Giants, a professional baseball team, has executed a large trade sending outfield prospects Kim Min-seok, Choo Jae-hyun, and pitcher Choi Woo-in to Doosan in exchange for Rookie of the Year and national team member Jeong Cheol-won and shortstop Jeon Min-jae.



So now, as you can see on the left, the fastball pitcher Jeong Cheol-won and Jeon Min-jae are now Lotte players.



Lotte is looking to strengthen its weak bullpen and infield, while Doosan is aiming to bolster its outfield in the vast Jamsil Stadium, which has been evaluated as a mutually beneficial arrangement. In particular, Jeong Cheol-won, who has transferred to Lotte, won the Rookie of the Year award in 2022 and is expected to play a key role in the Giants' bullpen alongside Kim Won-jung in 2025.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!