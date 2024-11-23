Skyrocketing rents threaten local merchants after Yesan Market gains popularity

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Yesan Market in Chungcheongnam-do province, which was reborn through a collaboration with restaurateur Paik Jong-won, is experiencing growing pains.



As it has become a national attraction, rental prices have skyrocketed, putting existing merchants at risk of losing their businesses.



Reporter Seong Yong-hee has the story.



[Report]



It's a weekday lunch, but the market square is packed.



Yesan Market, which was newly renovated last year after Paik Jong-won signed an agreement with the local government.



With its old charm and diverse food offerings, it has emerged as a national attraction, drawing over 3 million visitors last year.



Recently, it has also completed a six-month renovation.



While the appearance has improved, the expressions of the merchants tell a different story.



This is due to soaring real estate prices and rental costs.



A merchant who has rented a store since four years ago received an eviction notice without any discussions about extending the contract after it ended last year.



[Yesan Market Merchant/Voice Altered: "Typically, the increase is around 3-5%, so when I asked if I could raise it by that amount, they just told me to leave without any further discussion, which led to my eviction."]



The monthly rent, which was around 300,000 won before the renovation, has risen to as high as 2 million won, forcing some stores to move outside the market.



[Ko Young-jun/Yesan Market Merchant: "It turned out our rents were the highest, So if sales dropped, we could inevitably suffer."]



Real estate prices have also jumped by 2-3 times.



In response, Paik Jong-won issued a warning to real estate speculators.



He warned that he would take the merchants while leaving the market behind.



[Paik Jong-won/CEO of The Born Korea: "If we conclude that it undermines competitiveness, we will move with those who share our vision."]



Market merchants are appealing for measures, stating that if the skyrocketing rents are not resolved, they will inevitably be shunned by consumers.



This is KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!