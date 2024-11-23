Skyrocketing rents threaten local merchants after Yesan Market gains popularity
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The Yesan Market in Chungcheongnam-do province, which was reborn through a collaboration with restaurateur Paik Jong-won, is experiencing growing pains.
As it has become a national attraction, rental prices have skyrocketed, putting existing merchants at risk of losing their businesses.
Reporter Seong Yong-hee has the story.
[Report]
It's a weekday lunch, but the market square is packed.
Yesan Market, which was newly renovated last year after Paik Jong-won signed an agreement with the local government.
With its old charm and diverse food offerings, it has emerged as a national attraction, drawing over 3 million visitors last year.
Recently, it has also completed a six-month renovation.
While the appearance has improved, the expressions of the merchants tell a different story.
This is due to soaring real estate prices and rental costs.
A merchant who has rented a store since four years ago received an eviction notice without any discussions about extending the contract after it ended last year.
[Yesan Market Merchant/Voice Altered: "Typically, the increase is around 3-5%, so when I asked if I could raise it by that amount, they just told me to leave without any further discussion, which led to my eviction."]
The monthly rent, which was around 300,000 won before the renovation, has risen to as high as 2 million won, forcing some stores to move outside the market.
[Ko Young-jun/Yesan Market Merchant: "It turned out our rents were the highest, So if sales dropped, we could inevitably suffer."]
Real estate prices have also jumped by 2-3 times.
In response, Paik Jong-won issued a warning to real estate speculators.
He warned that he would take the merchants while leaving the market behind.
[Paik Jong-won/CEO of The Born Korea: "If we conclude that it undermines competitiveness, we will move with those who share our vision."]
Market merchants are appealing for measures, stating that if the skyrocketing rents are not resolved, they will inevitably be shunned by consumers.
This is KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Skyrocketing rents threaten local merchants after Yesan Market gains popularity
-
- 입력 2024-11-23 01:18:07
The Yesan Market in Chungcheongnam-do province, which was reborn through a collaboration with restaurateur Paik Jong-won, is experiencing growing pains.
As it has become a national attraction, rental prices have skyrocketed, putting existing merchants at risk of losing their businesses.
Reporter Seong Yong-hee has the story.
[Report]
It's a weekday lunch, but the market square is packed.
Yesan Market, which was newly renovated last year after Paik Jong-won signed an agreement with the local government.
With its old charm and diverse food offerings, it has emerged as a national attraction, drawing over 3 million visitors last year.
Recently, it has also completed a six-month renovation.
While the appearance has improved, the expressions of the merchants tell a different story.
This is due to soaring real estate prices and rental costs.
A merchant who has rented a store since four years ago received an eviction notice without any discussions about extending the contract after it ended last year.
[Yesan Market Merchant/Voice Altered: "Typically, the increase is around 3-5%, so when I asked if I could raise it by that amount, they just told me to leave without any further discussion, which led to my eviction."]
The monthly rent, which was around 300,000 won before the renovation, has risen to as high as 2 million won, forcing some stores to move outside the market.
[Ko Young-jun/Yesan Market Merchant: "It turned out our rents were the highest, So if sales dropped, we could inevitably suffer."]
Real estate prices have also jumped by 2-3 times.
In response, Paik Jong-won issued a warning to real estate speculators.
He warned that he would take the merchants while leaving the market behind.
[Paik Jong-won/CEO of The Born Korea: "If we conclude that it undermines competitiveness, we will move with those who share our vision."]
Market merchants are appealing for measures, stating that if the skyrocketing rents are not resolved, they will inevitably be shunned by consumers.
This is KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.
-
-
성용희 기자 heestory@kbs.co.kr성용희 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.