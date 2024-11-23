News 9

Iran opposes the IAEA resolution, vows to operate new centrifuges

[Anchor]

Iran has responded to a resolution from the International Atomic Energy Agency urging cooperation in nuclear inspections by announcing it will operate new centrifuges.

What is the intention behind Iran's strong response, as it seeks to improve relations with the West? Our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai reports.

[Report]

The International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, has adopted a resolution urging Iran to cooperate in inspections of its nuclear facilities.

This is the second time since June.

Since 2021, Iran has refused IAEA monitoring and inspection visits to some of its nuclear facilities.

Iran is also suspected of conducting secret nuclear activities at undeclared facilities.

This concern prompted France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to propose the resolution.

Iran has strongly opposed this and issued a statement that it will operate new centrifuges as previously announced.

The operation of new centrifuges will facilitate the acquisition of enriched uranium necessary for nuclear weapons development.

The Iran nuclear deal, which included the lifting of economic sanctions in exchange for halting nuclear weapons development, has been undermined since the U.S. withdrew from the agreement in 2018, and Iran is now believed to possess enough enriched uranium to produce four nuclear weapons.

Last week, Iran agreed to a proposal from IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who visited Iran, to halt the production of enriched uranium in an attempt to prevent the adoption of the resolution.

[Rafael Grossi/IAEA Director General/Nov. 20: "I made a request for Iran to stop increasing the stockpile of 60%, and this was accepted by Iran."]

The operation of new centrifuges is interpreted as Iran's strong response, but there are also analyses suggesting it could be used as a bargaining chip in future negotiations.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

