DP rallies demand probe into First Lady amid criticism from PPP

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party continued its outdoor rallies in downtown Seoul over the weekend.

They repeatedly urged the acceptance of a special investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

The People Power Party demanded that the rallies be stopped, claiming they were an intimidation of the courts to protect DP leader Lee Jae-myung.

Jeon Hyun-woo reports.

[Report]

[“We condemn the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for state affairs manipulation and the destruction of people's livelihoods.”]

This was the fourth weekend rally by the Democratic Party in downtown Seoul.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: “Anyone who has done wrong must be punished. Kim Keon-hee should be investigated and punished just like ordinary citizens.”]

They warned that if the special investigation law regarding Kim Keon-hee is not accepted, the people will fire President Yoon Suk Yeol.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: “The people will notify you that you are no longer our president.”]

DP leader Lee Jae-myung, who raised his voice at the rally the day after the first trial ruling on the election law, did not give a speech today (11.23).

There are interpretations that this is an extension of his somewhat different stance expressed yesterday (11.22) when he showed gratitude to the 'judiciary.'

However, the intensity of criticism from the People Power Party remained strong.

They attacked Lee for using 'disguised tactics for protection' and 'false staging.'

They urged that if he truly trusts the judiciary, he should stop the intimidation of judges and also cease attempts to undermine the judicial system, such as 'impeachment of prosecutors.'

[Song Young-hoon/People Power Party Spokesperson: “Many citizens see through the essence of this. I believe the court is already well aware of how the Democratic Party treats the judiciary.”]

[“Arrest Lee Jae-myung.”]

Today, conservative civic groups held counter-rallies in downtown Seoul demanding 'severe punishment for Lee Jae-myung.'

This is KBS News, Jeon Hyun-woo.

