14th anniversary of Yeonpyeong shelling honors fallen heroes

On the 14th anniversary of the Yeonpyeong Island shelling, a ceremony to commemorate the combat heroes and celebrate the victory was held today at the Daejeon National Cemetery, hosted by the Marine Corps Command.



The Marine Corps stated that today's ceremony was conducted to "remember the noble sacrifices of the late Corporal Seo Jeong-woo and the late Private Moon Gwang-wuk, and to embody the resolve to protect the northwestern Islands."



