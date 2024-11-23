Police crack down on drunk driving as year-end holidays near

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the year-end holidays approach, many of you may have drinking plans.



Please make sure to leave your car behind.



Last night (11.22), the police conducted a crackdown on drunk and drug driving, and within just two hours, 26 people were caught for drunk driving.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.



[Report]



This is an outer road in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.



A man in his 50s driving a truck was caught at a police checkpoint.



He was driving under the influence.



[Police: "Please blow. More, more, more."]



The test result showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.155%.



This is a level that corresponds to 'license cancellation.'



[Drunk driver caught/voice altered: "I had two bottles with meat. (Soju?) Yes."]



He also admitted that this was not his first time driving under the influence.



[Drunk driver caught/voice altered: "(Is this your first time drinking and driving?) It's not my first time. I often use this route, and this is the first time I've been caught. To be honest."]



Although no one was caught for drug driving, 26 people were caught for drunk driving.



Among them, 10 were severely intoxicated to the level of 'license cancellation,' and 16 were at the level of 'license suspension.'



There were also individuals who drove over 10 km while severely intoxicated or were caught at toll gates.



While awareness of drunk driving is increasing, there were over 13,000 drunk driving accidents last year alone.



[Choi Myung-sik/Head of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency Highway Patrol: "Drunk driving is a deliberate and serious crime that threatens the lives of others. We plan to mobilize all police resources (for the crackdown)."]



The police plan to operate a special crackdown period on drunk and drug driving in entertainment districts and highways until the end of January next year.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



