News 9

Police crack down on drunk driving as year-end holidays near

입력 2024.11.23 (22:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the year-end holidays approach, many of you may have drinking plans.

Please make sure to leave your car behind.

Last night (11.22), the police conducted a crackdown on drunk and drug driving, and within just two hours, 26 people were caught for drunk driving.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.

[Report]

This is an outer road in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

A man in his 50s driving a truck was caught at a police checkpoint.

He was driving under the influence.

[Police: "Please blow. More, more, more."]

The test result showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.155%.

This is a level that corresponds to 'license cancellation.'

[Drunk driver caught/voice altered: "I had two bottles with meat. (Soju?) Yes."]

He also admitted that this was not his first time driving under the influence.

[Drunk driver caught/voice altered: "(Is this your first time drinking and driving?) It's not my first time. I often use this route, and this is the first time I've been caught. To be honest."]

Although no one was caught for drug driving, 26 people were caught for drunk driving.

Among them, 10 were severely intoxicated to the level of 'license cancellation,' and 16 were at the level of 'license suspension.'

There were also individuals who drove over 10 km while severely intoxicated or were caught at toll gates.

While awareness of drunk driving is increasing, there were over 13,000 drunk driving accidents last year alone.

[Choi Myung-sik/Head of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency Highway Patrol: "Drunk driving is a deliberate and serious crime that threatens the lives of others. We plan to mobilize all police resources (for the crackdown)."]

The police plan to operate a special crackdown period on drunk and drug driving in entertainment districts and highways until the end of January next year.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police crack down on drunk driving as year-end holidays near
    • 입력 2024-11-23 22:41:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the year-end holidays approach, many of you may have drinking plans.

Please make sure to leave your car behind.

Last night (11.22), the police conducted a crackdown on drunk and drug driving, and within just two hours, 26 people were caught for drunk driving.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.

[Report]

This is an outer road in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

A man in his 50s driving a truck was caught at a police checkpoint.

He was driving under the influence.

[Police: "Please blow. More, more, more."]

The test result showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.155%.

This is a level that corresponds to 'license cancellation.'

[Drunk driver caught/voice altered: "I had two bottles with meat. (Soju?) Yes."]

He also admitted that this was not his first time driving under the influence.

[Drunk driver caught/voice altered: "(Is this your first time drinking and driving?) It's not my first time. I often use this route, and this is the first time I've been caught. To be honest."]

Although no one was caught for drug driving, 26 people were caught for drunk driving.

Among them, 10 were severely intoxicated to the level of 'license cancellation,' and 16 were at the level of 'license suspension.'

There were also individuals who drove over 10 km while severely intoxicated or were caught at toll gates.

While awareness of drunk driving is increasing, there were over 13,000 drunk driving accidents last year alone.

[Choi Myung-sik/Head of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency Highway Patrol: "Drunk driving is a deliberate and serious crime that threatens the lives of others. We plan to mobilize all police resources (for the crackdown)."]

The police plan to operate a special crackdown period on drunk and drug driving in entertainment districts and highways until the end of January next year.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?
정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”

정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”
야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”

야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”
“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발

“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.