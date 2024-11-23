News 9

Pohang fire and fatal accidents occur over weekend

[Anchor]

Today (11.23), a fire broke out in a shopping center in Pohang and was extinguished after two hours.

In Gyeonggi's Gwangmyeong City and Seoul's Seodaemun District, drivers lost their lives in traffic accidents.

Here are the weekend incident reports, by reporter Shin Hyun-wook.

[Report]

Flames are shooting out of the window, and debris from the building is falling apart into ashes.

Around 1:10 PM today, a fire broke out in a shopping center in the northern district of Pohang and was extinguished after two hours.

[Nearby Merchant/Voice Altered: "The windows were broken, and there were sounds of explosions inside, and a lot of smoke was coming out, reaching the neighborhood behind."]

There were no injuries from this fire, but three buildings were burned, causing an estimated property damage of 500 million won according to the fire department.

A pit three times the height of a person has been dug.

Around 1 AM today, a mound of earth collapsed at a water supply and sewage construction site in Mapo District, Seoul.

A man in his 40s who was working there was buried up to his lower body in the fallen earth.

[Site Manager: "While burying the water pipe, the earth collapsed during the leveling process. If you wear work boots, (your feet) can't get out."]

The man was rescued after about two and a half hours and was taken to the hospital.

A white sedan was burned so badly that it was unrecognizable.

Around 4:30 AM today, a passenger car collided with a 2.3-ton cargo truck on the Second Gyeongin Expressway near the Gwangmyeong Tunnel.

In this accident, a woman in her 20s who was driving the sedan died, and a man in his 50s driving the cargo truck was injured.

Around 8:20 AM today, a sedan driven by a man in his 20s crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming sedan near the Geumhwa Tunnel in Seodaemun District, Seoul.

In this accident, the man in his 20s died, and his passenger and the driver of the opposite vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

