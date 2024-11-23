News 9

Israel, Hezbollah near ceasefire agreement amid ongoing Middle East conflict

입력 2024.11.23 (22:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the situation in the Middle East war.

Despite the sounds of gunfire, ceasefire negotiations aimed at temporarily halting the war are gaining momentum.

It is reported that Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah are close to a two-month ceasefire under U.S. mediation.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting.

[Report]

The center of Beirut, Lebanon, was bombarded by Israel early this morning local time.

Residential buildings were destroyed, resulting in at least 11 deaths and 63 injuries.

Hezbollah needs to halt these Israeli attacks to rebuild its organization, and Israel is also under pressure to allow the return of tens of thousands of refugees who had been living near Lebanon, which is accelerating the ceasefire negotiations.

It is reported that both sides are nearing an agreement for a 60-day temporary ceasefire and the establishment of a buffer zone under U.S. mediation.

[Amos Hochstein/U.S. Middle East Special Envoy: "The window is now. I hope the coming days yield a resolute decision."]

The key point is the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and the retreat of Hezbollah militants to the north of the Litani River, which is 29 km from the border.

Lebanese government forces and UN peacekeepers will be deployed in areas vacated by Hezbollah to prevent clashes.

This is very similar to the content of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 adopted in 2006.

A last-minute variable is Israel's demand that it should be able to exercise its right to self-defense freely if Hezbollah violates the ceasefire agreement.

[Gideon Sa'ar/Israeli Foreign Minister: "Any agreement we will reach, we will need to keep the freedom of, to act, if there will be violations."]

Unlike the Lebanon war, discussions on a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza are currently very difficult.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Israel, Hezbollah near ceasefire agreement amid ongoing Middle East conflict
    • 입력 2024-11-23 22:41:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the situation in the Middle East war.

Despite the sounds of gunfire, ceasefire negotiations aimed at temporarily halting the war are gaining momentum.

It is reported that Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah are close to a two-month ceasefire under U.S. mediation.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting.

[Report]

The center of Beirut, Lebanon, was bombarded by Israel early this morning local time.

Residential buildings were destroyed, resulting in at least 11 deaths and 63 injuries.

Hezbollah needs to halt these Israeli attacks to rebuild its organization, and Israel is also under pressure to allow the return of tens of thousands of refugees who had been living near Lebanon, which is accelerating the ceasefire negotiations.

It is reported that both sides are nearing an agreement for a 60-day temporary ceasefire and the establishment of a buffer zone under U.S. mediation.

[Amos Hochstein/U.S. Middle East Special Envoy: "The window is now. I hope the coming days yield a resolute decision."]

The key point is the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and the retreat of Hezbollah militants to the north of the Litani River, which is 29 km from the border.

Lebanese government forces and UN peacekeepers will be deployed in areas vacated by Hezbollah to prevent clashes.

This is very similar to the content of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 adopted in 2006.

A last-minute variable is Israel's demand that it should be able to exercise its right to self-defense freely if Hezbollah violates the ceasefire agreement.

[Gideon Sa'ar/Israeli Foreign Minister: "Any agreement we will reach, we will need to keep the freedom of, to act, if there will be violations."]

Unlike the Lebanon war, discussions on a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza are currently very difficult.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai for KBS News.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?
정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”

정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”
야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”

야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”
“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발

“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.