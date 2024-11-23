N. Korean troops reportedly spotted on Ukraine's eastern front

동영상 고정 취소

Reports have emerged from foreign media that the North Korean military, known to be stationed in Kursk, Russia, has also appeared on the eastern front of Ukraine across the border.



If true, this could signal a deeper involvement of the North's military in the war.



The first report comes from our correspondent Jo Bit-na.



[Report]



In May 2022, during the early stages of the war, Russia captured the eastern port city of Mariupol after a relentless offensive.



This area is a military hub connecting the Russian mainland and Crimea.



Recent reports indicate that North Korean military technical advisors have arrived in this location.



The purpose of their visit remains unclear, but they are reported to be wearing Russian military uniforms and living separately from the Russian forces, according to Ukrainian security sources speaking to CNN.



In the northeastern key front of Ukraine, the Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military official stated to local media that "North Korean troops are gathering in small numbers at the front lines."



[Kishak/Commander of the 153rd Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine: "They (North Korean troops) are dividing their units and reinforcing combat troops."]



If the North's military begins full-scale activities in this area across the border, it could signal a deeper involvement of them in the war even within Ukraine.



So far, the North's military has been known to be stationed in Kursk, Russia, after being deployed, but there have also been announcements from Ukraine that some have moved to the southern border area.



U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin has predicted that "about 10,000 North Korean troops training in Kursk are being integrated into Russian military formations and will soon participate in combat."



As the risk of escalation increases, Russian President Putin, who attacked Ukraine with a new missile on Nov. 21, has warned that he will continue missile tests.



Ukraine is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting with NATO next week.



This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.



