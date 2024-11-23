News 9

N. Korean troops reportedly spotted on Ukraine's eastern front

입력 2024.11.23 (22:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone?

This is KBS News at nine on Saturday.

Reports have emerged from foreign media that the North Korean military, known to be stationed in Kursk, Russia, has also appeared on the eastern front of Ukraine across the border.

If true, this could signal a deeper involvement of the North's military in the war.

The first report comes from our correspondent Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

In May 2022, during the early stages of the war, Russia captured the eastern port city of Mariupol after a relentless offensive.

This area is a military hub connecting the Russian mainland and Crimea.

Recent reports indicate that North Korean military technical advisors have arrived in this location.

The purpose of their visit remains unclear, but they are reported to be wearing Russian military uniforms and living separately from the Russian forces, according to Ukrainian security sources speaking to CNN.

In the northeastern key front of Ukraine, the Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military official stated to local media that "North Korean troops are gathering in small numbers at the front lines."

[Kishak/Commander of the 153rd Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine: "They (North Korean troops) are dividing their units and reinforcing combat troops."]

If the North's military begins full-scale activities in this area across the border, it could signal a deeper involvement of them in the war even within Ukraine.

So far, the North's military has been known to be stationed in Kursk, Russia, after being deployed, but there have also been announcements from Ukraine that some have moved to the southern border area.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin has predicted that "about 10,000 North Korean troops training in Kursk are being integrated into Russian military formations and will soon participate in combat."

As the risk of escalation increases, Russian President Putin, who attacked Ukraine with a new missile on Nov. 21, has warned that he will continue missile tests.

Ukraine is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting with NATO next week.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korean troops reportedly spotted on Ukraine's eastern front
    • 입력 2024-11-23 22:41:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone?

This is KBS News at nine on Saturday.

Reports have emerged from foreign media that the North Korean military, known to be stationed in Kursk, Russia, has also appeared on the eastern front of Ukraine across the border.

If true, this could signal a deeper involvement of the North's military in the war.

The first report comes from our correspondent Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

In May 2022, during the early stages of the war, Russia captured the eastern port city of Mariupol after a relentless offensive.

This area is a military hub connecting the Russian mainland and Crimea.

Recent reports indicate that North Korean military technical advisors have arrived in this location.

The purpose of their visit remains unclear, but they are reported to be wearing Russian military uniforms and living separately from the Russian forces, according to Ukrainian security sources speaking to CNN.

In the northeastern key front of Ukraine, the Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military official stated to local media that "North Korean troops are gathering in small numbers at the front lines."

[Kishak/Commander of the 153rd Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine: "They (North Korean troops) are dividing their units and reinforcing combat troops."]

If the North's military begins full-scale activities in this area across the border, it could signal a deeper involvement of them in the war even within Ukraine.

So far, the North's military has been known to be stationed in Kursk, Russia, after being deployed, but there have also been announcements from Ukraine that some have moved to the southern border area.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin has predicted that "about 10,000 North Korean troops training in Kursk are being integrated into Russian military formations and will soon participate in combat."

As the risk of escalation increases, Russian President Putin, who attacked Ukraine with a new missile on Nov. 21, has warned that he will continue missile tests.

Ukraine is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting with NATO next week.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.
조빛나
조빛나 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?
정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”

정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”
야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”

야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”
“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발

“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.