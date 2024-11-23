Trump's second term raises hopes for the space industry

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Expectations for the space industry are rising ahead of the launch of Trump's second administration.



This is because President-elect Trump is known to have a keen interest in this field.



It is an opportunity for us.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the story.



[Report]



["3, 2, 1."]



The space exploration vehicle Starship soars into the sky.



President-elect Trump watched the launch scene on-site with Elon Musk.



He arrived an hour before the launch with close aides and received explanations from Musk.



[Elon Musk/CEO of SpaceX: "That's the ship that is now going around the Earth. If you want to get a better view if you come..."]



There are analyses suggesting that President-elect Trump's actions indicate that the space-related sector will be a priority in his second-term policies.



[Kwak Sin-ung/Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Kookmin University: "As we grow the space industry, there will also be a new momentum for space security."]



In fact, President-elect Trump has been proactive in space policy, citing the establishment of the Space Force as one of his achievements and pledging to create a Space Defense Force.



[Trump/U.S. President-elect/ Speech on Aug. 2024: "Under my leadership, we rebuilt the United States military, created Space Force."]



The so-called 'New Space' led by the private sector is also expected to gain more momentum.



His close aide Elon Musk is advocating for deregulation, and the Republican platform emphasizes strengthening cooperation with the private sector.



This could be an opportunity for us, as our goal is to integrate into the global space industry ecosystem.



[Park Si-soo/Space Industry Consultant: "There are already quite a few companies that have entered the market. Currently from our county. Including Space X. So we should focus on that kind of supply chain..."]



Additionally, there are calls to strengthen public-private cooperation to capture the space development demand from third countries like the Middle East.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!