President Yoon approves Park Jang-beom as new KBS president

President Yoon Suk Yeol has today approved the appointment of KBS president candidate Park Jang-beom.



The next president, Park Jang-beom, will take office as the 27th KBS president on Dec. 10, and his term will last until Dec. 9, 2027.



