Public jobs for seniors proven to reduce depression effectively

[Anchor]



As we approach a super-aged society, the importance of jobs for the elderly is increasing.



In particular, research has shown that public sector jobs for the elderly are highly effective in preventing depression among seniors.



This is a report by medical specialist Park Kwang-sik.



[Report]



Sixty-year-old Jeong Sin-young, who suffered from depression, has seen her life change since she started working at a public library earlier this year.



[Jeong Sin-young/Public Senior Job Participant: "Since I started the job, I've gradually become more energetic. I've reduced my medication a lot. I feel excited knowing that there are places that need me…."]



Seventy-nine-year-old Kim In-soon also overcame her depression while working as a storytelling instructor at a daycare center four years ago.



[Kim In-soon/Public Senior Job Participant: "It's not an exaggeration to say that the job has renewed my health. I can't be lazy. I feel more energetic and my mood has improved…."]



A study conducted by Ajou University Hospital in collaboration with the Suwon City Mental Health Welfare Center for the Elderly analyzed the conditions of over 9,000 seniors, revealing that those with jobs had lower depression scores.



In particular, the reduction in depression scores among participants in public sector jobs for the elderly was 1.8 times greater than that of those in general elderly jobs.



This is because regular lifestyle not only helps establish social networks but also enhances self-efficacy through various public jobs, such as supporting vulnerable groups and volunteering at childcare facilities.



[Son Sang-joon/Ajou University Hospital Psychiatry Professor: "Public jobs can play a social role in the community where you live, and the idea that 'I can actually help those who are struggling or uncomfortable' is a very important factor in enhancing self-efficacy…."]



Although the pay is modest at 290,000 won per month for 3 to 4 hours of work a day, public jobs restore a sense of meaning in life.



As we face a super-aged society, it is time to adopt a new perspective on jobs for the elderly.



This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik.



