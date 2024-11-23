News 9

Robots revolutionize the food tech industry

입력 2024.11.23 (23:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, it is easy to see devices that take orders instead of employees or robots that deliver food in restaurants.

This combination of advanced technology in the food industry is called food tech.

As the global food tech market grows, technology development is actively taking place in South Korea as well.

This is a report by Lee Soo-yeon.

[Report]

Fifty servings of chicken are placed in hot oil and shaken evenly.

Accurate temperature and time are essential.

Following the cooking order, the robot adds ingredients and stirs them evenly.

Preparing meals for nearly a thousand people every day has caused chefs to suffer from various ailments, but since the introduction of the meal preparation robot, their work has become much easier.

[Joo Mi-seon/Head Cook at Inhwa Girls' Middle School: "For stir-fried dishes, we have to stir-fry about 60 kg, and since the robot does that, my shoulder pain has eased, and it hurts less."]

When you select a salad, it only includes the chosen ingredients.

This robot chef can serve 300 portions per hour with different recipes.

It is preparing to provide services in hospitals and nursing homes where personalized meals are essential.

[Oh Jin-hwan/CEO of a Cooking Automation Company: "Nutritionists and nurses are doing it one by one, but if you just input the menu and ingredients for each patient, it automatically cooks according to their individual characteristics, showcasing innovative technology and services."]

Food tech combines IT and bio technology to create new areas in the food industry.

In the Asia-Pacific region alone, the related market is expected to reach $90 billion next year.

[Lee Gi-won/Co-Chairman of the World Food Tech Council: "From food-related content to convenience foods, dining out, school meals, and distribution and production, we believe we have the best advanced technology."]

At this year's food tech exhibition, over a thousand companies from more than 30 countries participated.

The scale of participation has increased tenfold compared to last year.

The government also plans to create support laws to foster food tech.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Robots revolutionize the food tech industry
    • 입력 2024-11-23 23:41:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, it is easy to see devices that take orders instead of employees or robots that deliver food in restaurants.

This combination of advanced technology in the food industry is called food tech.

As the global food tech market grows, technology development is actively taking place in South Korea as well.

This is a report by Lee Soo-yeon.

[Report]

Fifty servings of chicken are placed in hot oil and shaken evenly.

Accurate temperature and time are essential.

Following the cooking order, the robot adds ingredients and stirs them evenly.

Preparing meals for nearly a thousand people every day has caused chefs to suffer from various ailments, but since the introduction of the meal preparation robot, their work has become much easier.

[Joo Mi-seon/Head Cook at Inhwa Girls' Middle School: "For stir-fried dishes, we have to stir-fry about 60 kg, and since the robot does that, my shoulder pain has eased, and it hurts less."]

When you select a salad, it only includes the chosen ingredients.

This robot chef can serve 300 portions per hour with different recipes.

It is preparing to provide services in hospitals and nursing homes where personalized meals are essential.

[Oh Jin-hwan/CEO of a Cooking Automation Company: "Nutritionists and nurses are doing it one by one, but if you just input the menu and ingredients for each patient, it automatically cooks according to their individual characteristics, showcasing innovative technology and services."]

Food tech combines IT and bio technology to create new areas in the food industry.

In the Asia-Pacific region alone, the related market is expected to reach $90 billion next year.

[Lee Gi-won/Co-Chairman of the World Food Tech Council: "From food-related content to convenience foods, dining out, school meals, and distribution and production, we believe we have the best advanced technology."]

At this year's food tech exhibition, over a thousand companies from more than 30 countries participated.

The scale of participation has increased tenfold compared to last year.

The government also plans to create support laws to foster food tech.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.
이수연
이수연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?
정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”

정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”
야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”

야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”
“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발

“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.