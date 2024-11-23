Robots revolutionize the food tech industry

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, it is easy to see devices that take orders instead of employees or robots that deliver food in restaurants.



This combination of advanced technology in the food industry is called food tech.



As the global food tech market grows, technology development is actively taking place in South Korea as well.



This is a report by Lee Soo-yeon.



[Report]



Fifty servings of chicken are placed in hot oil and shaken evenly.



Accurate temperature and time are essential.



Following the cooking order, the robot adds ingredients and stirs them evenly.



Preparing meals for nearly a thousand people every day has caused chefs to suffer from various ailments, but since the introduction of the meal preparation robot, their work has become much easier.



[Joo Mi-seon/Head Cook at Inhwa Girls' Middle School: "For stir-fried dishes, we have to stir-fry about 60 kg, and since the robot does that, my shoulder pain has eased, and it hurts less."]



When you select a salad, it only includes the chosen ingredients.



This robot chef can serve 300 portions per hour with different recipes.



It is preparing to provide services in hospitals and nursing homes where personalized meals are essential.



[Oh Jin-hwan/CEO of a Cooking Automation Company: "Nutritionists and nurses are doing it one by one, but if you just input the menu and ingredients for each patient, it automatically cooks according to their individual characteristics, showcasing innovative technology and services."]



Food tech combines IT and bio technology to create new areas in the food industry.



In the Asia-Pacific region alone, the related market is expected to reach $90 billion next year.



[Lee Gi-won/Co-Chairman of the World Food Tech Council: "From food-related content to convenience foods, dining out, school meals, and distribution and production, we believe we have the best advanced technology."]



At this year's food tech exhibition, over a thousand companies from more than 30 countries participated.



The scale of participation has increased tenfold compared to last year.



The government also plans to create support laws to foster food tech.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.



