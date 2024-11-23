News 9

Trump unveils key cabinet picks as judicial risks diminish

입력 2024.11.23 (23:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The lineup of Trump's second administration is gradually taking shape.

A billionaire fund manager has been nominated as Treasury secretary.

Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

Scott Bessent, the founder of the hedge fund Key Square Group, has been chosen as the economic leader of Trump's second administration.

The president-elect stated in a press release, "Scott has long been a strong advocate of the America First Agenda," and added, "He will help me usher in a new Golden Age for the United States."

Bessent, who has been a key economic advisor in the campaign, is expected to focus on implementing a universal tariff pledge against the world.

[Scott Bessent/Nominee for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury/Nov. 14: "I think under Donald Trump we can have a golden age for the next four years."]

Alex Wong, who had experience in North Korea negotiations during the first administration, has been appointed as the deputy national security adviser.

If diplomacy with North Korea is reignited, it could have a positive effect.

[Alex Wong/Nominee for Deputy National Security Adviser/2021 Seminar: "Push the DPRK out of this cyclical posturing into talks or at least to change their thinking, disturb their thinking about this was to boldy go for a leader-level summit."]

As the new administration's cabinet appointments are being finalized, the sentencing for Trump's 'hush money' case, which was scheduled for next week, has been indefinitely postponed.

The logic that presidential immunity should also apply to the president-elect has been accepted.

The remaining three charges are also in the process of being resolved.

This has led to an assessment that Trump's judicial risks have effectively disappeared.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump unveils key cabinet picks as judicial risks diminish
    • 입력 2024-11-23 23:41:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

The lineup of Trump's second administration is gradually taking shape.

A billionaire fund manager has been nominated as Treasury secretary.

Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

Scott Bessent, the founder of the hedge fund Key Square Group, has been chosen as the economic leader of Trump's second administration.

The president-elect stated in a press release, "Scott has long been a strong advocate of the America First Agenda," and added, "He will help me usher in a new Golden Age for the United States."

Bessent, who has been a key economic advisor in the campaign, is expected to focus on implementing a universal tariff pledge against the world.

[Scott Bessent/Nominee for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury/Nov. 14: "I think under Donald Trump we can have a golden age for the next four years."]

Alex Wong, who had experience in North Korea negotiations during the first administration, has been appointed as the deputy national security adviser.

If diplomacy with North Korea is reignited, it could have a positive effect.

[Alex Wong/Nominee for Deputy National Security Adviser/2021 Seminar: "Push the DPRK out of this cyclical posturing into talks or at least to change their thinking, disturb their thinking about this was to boldy go for a leader-level summit."]

As the new administration's cabinet appointments are being finalized, the sentencing for Trump's 'hush money' case, which was scheduled for next week, has been indefinitely postponed.

The logic that presidential immunity should also apply to the president-elect has been accepted.

The remaining three charges are also in the process of being resolved.

This has led to an assessment that Trump's judicial risks have effectively disappeared.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?

“동부전선서도 북한군 포착”…작전지역 확대?
정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”

정부, 사도광산 추도식에 불참 통보…“일본과 합의 어렵다”
야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”

야, 4번째 장외집회 “특검 수용하라”…여 “법원 겁박 멈춰라”
“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발

“처음 아니에요”…2시간 만에 음주운전 26건 적발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.