Trump unveils key cabinet picks as judicial risks diminish

[Anchor]



The lineup of Trump's second administration is gradually taking shape.



A billionaire fund manager has been nominated as Treasury secretary.



Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



Scott Bessent, the founder of the hedge fund Key Square Group, has been chosen as the economic leader of Trump's second administration.



The president-elect stated in a press release, "Scott has long been a strong advocate of the America First Agenda," and added, "He will help me usher in a new Golden Age for the United States."



Bessent, who has been a key economic advisor in the campaign, is expected to focus on implementing a universal tariff pledge against the world.



[Scott Bessent/Nominee for U.S. Secretary of the Treasury/Nov. 14: "I think under Donald Trump we can have a golden age for the next four years."]



Alex Wong, who had experience in North Korea negotiations during the first administration, has been appointed as the deputy national security adviser.



If diplomacy with North Korea is reignited, it could have a positive effect.



[Alex Wong/Nominee for Deputy National Security Adviser/2021 Seminar: "Push the DPRK out of this cyclical posturing into talks or at least to change their thinking, disturb their thinking about this was to boldy go for a leader-level summit."]



As the new administration's cabinet appointments are being finalized, the sentencing for Trump's 'hush money' case, which was scheduled for next week, has been indefinitely postponed.



The logic that presidential immunity should also apply to the president-elect has been accepted.



The remaining three charges are also in the process of being resolved.



This has led to an assessment that Trump's judicial risks have effectively disappeared.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



